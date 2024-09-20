Top Gainers and Losers today on 20 September, 2024: Mahindra & Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Grasim Industries, State Bank Of India among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 1359.51 points, or 1.63, to settle at 83184.8, while the Nifty gained 375.15 points, or 1.48, to close at 25415.8.

Published20 Sep 2024, 04:03 PM IST
Top Gainers and Losers Today : **The Top Gainers and Losers Today**

The Nifty index closed at 25,415.8, marking an increase of 1.48%. During the trading session, the Nifty reached a high of 25,849.25 and a low of 25,426.6. The Sensex traded between 84,694.46 and 83,187.64, ultimately closing 1.63% higher at 83,184.8, which represents an increase of 1,359.51 points from the opening price.

The midcap index underperformed compared to the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 1.1% higher. Small-cap stocks also lagged behind the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 19,144.85, reflecting an increase of 187.3 points or 0.98%.

The Nifty 50 has reported the following returns:

- In the last week: 1.72%

- In the last month: 4.42%

- In the last three months: 9.44%

- In the last six months: 18.1%

- In the last year: 29.6%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index included Mahindra & Mahindra (up 5.48%), ICICI Bank (up 3.60%), JSW Steel (up 3.50%), Larsen & Toubro (up 2.99%), and Bharti Airtel (up 2.82%). Conversely, the top losers in the Nifty index were Grasim Industries (down 2.22%), State Bank of India (down 1.04%), Indusind Bank (down 0.31%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.26%), and Bajaj Finance (down 0.10%).

The Bank Nifty concluded at 53,037.6, with an intraday high of 54,066.1 and a low of 53,037.6. The performance of the Bank Nifty is as follows:

- In the last week: 3.64%

- In the last month: 5.96%

- In the last three months: 3.95%

- In the last six months: 16.23%

- In the last year: 18.61%

Below is the list of stocks that were the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on September 20, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Mahindra & Mahindra (up 5.57%), ICICI Bank (up 3.77%), Larsen & Toubro (up 3.07%), Bharti Airtel (up 2.84%), Nestle India (up 2.49%).

Top Losers: State Bank Of India (down 1.07%), Indusind Bank (down 0.33%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.27%), Bajaj Finance (down 0.07%).

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Mahindra & Mahindra (up 5.48%), ICICI Bank (up 3.60%), JSW Steel (up 3.50%), Larsen & Toubro (up 2.99%), Bharti Airtel (up 2.82%).

Top Losers: Grasim Industries (down 2.22%), State Bank Of India (down 1.04%), Indusind Bank (down 0.31%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.26%), Bajaj Finance (down 0.10%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Max Healthcare Institute, Tube Investments of India, Escorts Kubota, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Suzlon Energy.

Top Losers: Au Small Finance Bank, Container Corporation of India, Aurobindo Pharma, IDFC First Bank, UPL.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: RITES, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, IIFL Finance, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Shyam Metalics & Energy.

Top Losers: KEC International, Welspun Living, JBM Auto, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Natco Pharma.

BSE:

Top Gainers: Asahi India Glass (up 9.80%), RITES (up 9.49%), Housing & Urban Development Corporation (up 8.94%), Max Healthcare Institute (up 8.52%), Tube Investments of India (up 8.30%).

Top Losers: Poly Medicure (down 4.84%), Nanavati Ventures (down 4.42%), Sumitomo Chemical India (down 4.36%), KEC International (down 4.31%), Finolex Industries (down 3.70%).

NSE:

Top Gainers: Asahi India Glass (up 9.75%), RITES (up 9.21%), Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (up 9.09%), Housing & Urban Development Corporation (up 8.92%), Max Healthcare Institute (up 8.44%).

Top Losers: Poly Medicure (down 5.02%), Sumitomo Chemical India (down 4.71%), KEC International (down 4.55%), Finolex Industries (down 3.83%), Welspun Living (down 3.14%).

First Published:20 Sep 2024, 04:03 PM IST
