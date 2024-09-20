Hello User
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Top Gainers and Losers today on 20 September, 2024: Mahindra & Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Grasim Industries, State Bank Of India among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers today on 20 September, 2024: Mahindra & Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Grasim Industries, State Bank Of India among most active stocks; Check full list here

Livemint

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 1359.51 points, or 1.63, to settle at 83184.8, while the Nifty gained 375.15 points, or 1.48, to close at 25415.8.

Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : **The Top Gainers and Losers Today**

The Nifty index closed at 25,415.8, marking an increase of 1.48%. During the trading session, the Nifty reached a high of 25,849.25 and a low of 25,426.6. The Sensex traded between 84,694.46 and 83,187.64, ultimately closing 1.63% higher at 83,184.8, which represents an increase of 1,359.51 points from the opening price.

The midcap index underperformed compared to the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 1.1% higher. Small-cap stocks also lagged behind the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 19,144.85, reflecting an increase of 187.3 points or 0.98%.

The Nifty 50 has reported the following returns:

- In the last week: 1.72%

- In the last month: 4.42%

- In the last three months: 9.44%

- In the last six months: 18.1%

- In the last year: 29.6%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index included Mahindra & Mahindra (up 5.48%), ICICI Bank (up 3.60%), JSW Steel (up 3.50%), Larsen & Toubro (up 2.99%), and Bharti Airtel (up 2.82%). Conversely, the top losers in the Nifty index were Grasim Industries (down 2.22%), State Bank of India (down 1.04%), Indusind Bank (down 0.31%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.26%), and Bajaj Finance (down 0.10%).

The Bank Nifty concluded at 53,037.6, with an intraday high of 54,066.1 and a low of 53,037.6. The performance of the Bank Nifty is as follows:

- In the last week: 3.64%

- In the last month: 5.96%

- In the last three months: 3.95%

- In the last six months: 16.23%

- In the last year: 18.61%

Below is the list of stocks that were the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on September 20, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Mahindra & Mahindra (up 5.57%), ICICI Bank (up 3.77%), Larsen & Toubro (up 3.07%), Bharti Airtel (up 2.84%), Nestle India (up 2.49%).

Top Losers: State Bank Of India (down 1.07%), Indusind Bank (down 0.33%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.27%), Bajaj Finance (down 0.07%).

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Mahindra & Mahindra (up 5.48%), ICICI Bank (up 3.60%), JSW Steel (up 3.50%), Larsen & Toubro (up 2.99%), Bharti Airtel (up 2.82%).

Top Losers: Grasim Industries (down 2.22%), State Bank Of India (down 1.04%), Indusind Bank (down 0.31%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.26%), Bajaj Finance (down 0.10%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Max Healthcare Institute, Tube Investments of India, Escorts Kubota, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Suzlon Energy.

Top Losers: Au Small Finance Bank, Container Corporation of India, Aurobindo Pharma, IDFC First Bank, UPL.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: RITES, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, IIFL Finance, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Shyam Metalics & Energy.

Top Losers: KEC International, Welspun Living, JBM Auto, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Natco Pharma.

BSE:

Top Gainers: Asahi India Glass (up 9.80%), RITES (up 9.49%), Housing & Urban Development Corporation (up 8.94%), Max Healthcare Institute (up 8.52%), Tube Investments of India (up 8.30%).

Top Losers: Poly Medicure (down 4.84%), Nanavati Ventures (down 4.42%), Sumitomo Chemical India (down 4.36%), KEC International (down 4.31%), Finolex Industries (down 3.70%).

NSE:

Top Gainers: Asahi India Glass (up 9.75%), RITES (up 9.21%), Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (up 9.09%), Housing & Urban Development Corporation (up 8.92%), Max Healthcare Institute (up 8.44%).

Top Losers: Poly Medicure (down 5.02%), Sumitomo Chemical India (down 4.71%), KEC International (down 4.55%), Finolex Industries (down 3.83%), Welspun Living (down 3.14%).

