Top gainers and losers today on 21-09-2023: Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra, ICICI Bank among most active stocks; Check full list here1 min read 21 Sep 2023, 04:03 PM IST
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 570.6 points, or -0.85, to settle at 66800.84, while the Nifty lost 159.05 points, or -0.8, to close at 19901.4.
The Nifty closed at 19,901.4, up by 0.8% for the day. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 19,848.75 and a low of 19,709.95. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between 66,608.67 and 66,128.71 and closed 0.85% down at 66,800.84, which was 570.6 points below the opening price.
