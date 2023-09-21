comScore
The Nifty closed at 19,901.4, up by 0.8% for the day. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 19,848.75 and a low of 19,709.95. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between 66,608.67 and 66,128.71 and closed 0.85% down at 66,800.84, which was 570.6 points below the opening price.

The Midcap index underperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 0.8% down. Similarly, small cap stocks also underperformed the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 12,613.05, down by 168.6 points and 1.34% lower.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: -1.77%

- In the last 1 month: 1.82%

- In the last 3 months: 4.72%

- In the last 6 months: 15.43%

- In the last 1 year: 11.45%

In the Nifty index, the top gainers were Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 1.60%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.36%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (up 0.95%), Asian Paints (up 0.93%), and Bharti Airtel (up 0.80%). The top losers were Mahindra & Mahindra (down 3.11%), ICICI Bank (down 2.82%), Cipla (down 2.69%), State Bank Of India (down 2.15%), and Indusind Bank (down 2.02%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 45,384.6, with an intraday high of 45,276.8 and a low of 44,592.45. The Bank Nifty performance in the various timeframes is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -2.98%

- In the last 1 month: 1.43%

- In the last 3 months: 1.76%

- In the last 6 months: 11.87%

- In the last 1 year: 8.32%

Here is a list of the top gainers and losers in different indices during the trading session on September 21, 2023:

Sensex:

- Top gainers: Tech Mahindra (up 1.46%), Asian Paints (up 0.83%), Infosys (up 0.80%), Bharti Airtel (up 0.78%), Hindustan Unilever (up 0.29%)

- Top losers: Mahindra & Mahindra (down 3.08%), ICICI Bank (down 2.81%), State Bank Of India (down 2.12%), Indusind Bank (down 2.02%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 1.89%)

Nifty:

- Top gainers: Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 1.60%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.36%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (up 0.95%), Asian Paints (up 0.93%), Bharti Airtel (up 0.80%)

- Top losers: Mahindra & Mahindra (down 3.11%), ICICI Bank (down 2.82%), Cipla (down 2.69%), State Bank Of India (down 2.15%), Indusind Bank (down 2.02%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top gainers: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, REC, Trent, L&T Technology Services, Zee Entertainment Enterprises

- Top losers: NMDC, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Indian Hotels Company, Bharat Forge, Aditya Birla Capital

Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top gainers: Brightcom Group, Mastek, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, GMM Pfaudler, Angel One

- Top losers: Anupam Rasayan India, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Balrampur Chini Mills, KPIT Technologies, Central Bank Of India

BSE:

- Top gainers: Gujarat Ambuja Exports (up 7.28%), KIOCL (up 4.28%), Adani Power (up 3.76%), Capri Global Capital (up 3.17%), TVS Holdings (up 2.93%)

- Top losers: NHPC (down 5.83%), Punjab & Sind Bank (down 5.55%), UCO Bank (down 5.13%), Anupam Rasayan India (down 5.11%), Indiabulls Housing Finance (down 4.92%)

NSE:

- Top gainers: Gujarat Ambuja Exports (up 7.26%), Brightcom Group (up 4.94%), Adani Power (up 3.81%), Capri Global Capital (up 3.55%), Cholamandalam Financial Holdings (up 2.86%)

- Top losers: NHPC (down 5.68%), UCO Bank (down 5.13%), Anupam Rasayan India (down 5.07%), Indiabulls Housing Finance (down 5.00%), Balrampur Chini Mills (down 4.64%).

Updated: 21 Sep 2023, 04:03 PM IST
