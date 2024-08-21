Top Gainers and Losers today on 21 August, 2024: Divis Laboratories, Titan Company, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The **Top Gainers and Losers** Today: The Nifty closed at 24,698.85, reflecting an increase of 0.29%. During the trading session, the Nifty touched a high of 24,787.95 and a low of 24,654.50. The Sensex traded within the range of 80,952.83 and 80,626.38, closing 0.13% up at 80,802.86, which was 102.44 points above the opening price.
The Midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.3% up. Small cap stocks also outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 18,839.95, up by 227.4 points and 1.21% higher.
Nifty 50 has delivered the following returns:
- In the last 1 Week: 2.58%
- In the last 1 Month: 1.05%
- In the last 3 Months: 9.93%
- In the last 6 Months: 12.3%
- In the last 1 Year: 27.71%
Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today
The top gainers in the Nifty index were Divis Laboratories (up 3.76%), Titan Company (up 2.46%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 2.23%), Cipla (up 2.03%), and HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 1.96%). Conversely, the top losers in the Nifty index were Tech Mahindra (down 1.47%), Tata Steel (down 1.31%), Ultratech Cement (down 1.31%), Power Grid Corporation of India (down 1.13%), and HDFC Bank (down 0.73%).
The Bank Nifty ended at 50,803.15, with an intraday high of 50,772.45 and a low of 50,333.35. The Bank Nifty performance is as follows:
- In the last 1 Week: 1.93%
- In the last 1 Month: -3.05%
- In the last 3 Months: 5.49%
- In the last 6 Months: 7.8%
- In the last 1 Year: 15.19%
Here is the list of stocks that are **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on 21 August 2024:
Sensex:
**Top Gainers:** Titan Company (up 2.45%), Asian Paints (up 1.60%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.43%), Nestle India (up 1.30%), ITC (up 1.29%)
**Top Losers:** Ultratech Cement (down 1.51%), Tech Mahindra (down 1.41%), Tata Steel (down 1.36%), Power Grid Corporation of India (down 1.10%), HDFC Bank (down 0.67%)
Nifty:
**Top Gainers:** Divis Laboratories (up 3.76%), Titan Company (up 2.46%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 2.23%), Cipla (up 2.03%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 1.96%)
**Top Losers:** Tech Mahindra (down 1.47%), Tata Steel (down 1.31%), Ultratech Cement (down 1.31%), Power Grid Corporation of India (down 1.13%), HDFC Bank (down 0.73%)
Nifty MidCap 50:
**Top Gainers:** Bandhan Bank, Jubilant Foodworks, Max Financial Services, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, HDFC Asset Management Company
**Top Losers:** Godrej Properties, Aurobindo Pharma, Tube Investments of India, Max Healthcare Institute, NMDC
Nifty Small Cap 100:
**Top Gainers:** Century Textiles & Industries, Castrol India, Narayana Hrudayalaya, CESC, Welspun Living
**Top Losers:** Triveni Turbines, BLS International Services, Finolex Cables, Amber Enterprises India, R R Kabel
BSE:
**Top Gainers:** Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (up 9.64%), FSN E-Commerce Ventures (up 9.42%), Just Dial (up 7.05%), Century Textiles & Industries (up 7.03%), Castrol India (up 7.03%)
**Top Losers:** ICICI Securities (down 7.44%), Torrent Power (down 4.18%), Triveni Turbines (down 3.68%), Vaibhav Global (down 3.18%), Clara Industries (down 3.16%)
NSE:
**Top Gainers:** ADANI WILMAR (up 9.99%), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (up 9.62%), FSN E-Commerce Ventures (up 9.43%), Century Textiles & Industries (up 7.19%), Castrol India (up 7.10%)
**Top Losers:** ICICI Securities (down 7.34%), Nuvama Wealth Management (down 4.26%), Torrent Power (down 4.13%), Mankind Pharma (down 3.24%), Godfrey Phillips India (down 3.22%).