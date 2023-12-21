Top Gainers and Losers today on 21 December, 2023: Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finance among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 358.79 points, or 0.51, to settle at 70506.31, while the Nifty gained 104.9 points, or 0.5, to close at 21150.15.
The Nifty closed at 21150.15, up by 0.5% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 21288.35 and a low of 20976.8. The Sensex traded between 70958.71 and 69920.39, closing 0.51% higher at 70506.31, which was 358.79 points above the opening price.
