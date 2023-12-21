Hello User
Top Gainers and Losers today on 21 December, 2023: Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finance among most active stocks; Check full list here

Livemint

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 358.79 points, or 0.51, to settle at 70506.31, while the Nifty gained 104.9 points, or 0.5, to close at 21150.15.

Top Gainers and Losers today

The Nifty closed at 21150.15, up by 0.5% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 21288.35 and a low of 20976.8. The Sensex traded between 70958.71 and 69920.39, closing 0.51% higher at 70506.31, which was 358.79 points above the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 1.63% higher. Similarly, small cap stocks outperformed the Nifty 50, as the Nifty small cap 100 ended at 14407.85, up by 280.1 points or 1.94%.

Over the past periods, the Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 0.35%

- In the last 1 month: 7.45%

- In the last 3 months: 7.67%

- In the last 6 months: 12.73%

- In the last 1 year: 16.8%

The top gainers in the Nifty index today were Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 2.30%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 2.29%), Britannia Industries (up 2.11%), HDFC Bank (up 1.79%), and Hindalco Industries (up 1.47%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Bajaj Auto (down 1.86%), Bajaj Finance (down 1.69%), Axis Bank (down 1.34%), HCL Technologies (down 1.24%), and Cipla (down 1.16%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 47445.3, with an intraday high of 47932.4 and a low of 46919.7. The Bank Nifty's performance over the past periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 0.37%

- In the last 1 month: 9.66%

- In the last 3 months: 7.37%

- In the last 6 months: 9.24%

- In the last 1 year: 12.42%

In today's trading session on December 21, 2023, the top gainers and losers in various indices were as follows:

- Sensex:

- Top gainers: Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 2.27%), HDFC Bank (up 1.82%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 1.66%), Reliance Industries (up 1.38%), and NTPC (up 1.29%)

- Top losers: Bajaj Finance (down 1.61%), Axis Bank (down 1.34%), HCL Technologies (down 1.04%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 0.80%), and Bajaj Finserve (down 0.73%)

- Nifty:

- Top gainers: Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 2.30%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 2.29%), Britannia Industries (up 2.11%), HDFC Bank (up 1.79%), and Hindalco Industries (up 1.47%)

- Top losers: Bajaj Auto (down 1.86%), Bajaj Finance (down 1.69%), Axis Bank (down 1.34%), HCL Technologies (down 1.24%), and Cipla (down 1.16%)

- Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top gainers: Aurobindo Pharma, NMDC, Steel Authority Of India, Vodafone Idea, Zee Entertainment Enterprises

- Top losers: Bata India, Bandhan Bank, Ashok Leyland

- Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top gainers: B E M L, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Chemplast Sanmar, Mastek, Cyient

- Top losers: City Union Bank, PNB Housing Finance, KEC International, DCM Shriram, Medplus Health Services

- BSE:

- Top gainers: Shyam Metalics & Energy (up 9.99%), Chemplast Sanmar (up 7.94%), Metropolis Healthcare (up 7.49%), Gujarat Ambuja Exports (up 7.10%), SJVN (up 7.01%)

- Top losers: City Union Bank (down 4.18%), Supreme Industries (down 3.78%), Indian Bank (down 3.75%), IIFL Finance (down 3.68%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 2.70%)

- NSE:

- Top gainers: Shyam Metalics & Energy (up 9.75%), Zensar Technologies (up 8.92%), B E M L (up 8.23%), Metropolis Healthcare (up 7.25%), Gujarat Ambuja Exports (up 7.18%)

- Top losers: City Union Bank (down 4.21%), Vijaya Diagnostic Centre (down 4.05%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 3.99%), Indian Bank (down 3.93%), IIFL Finance (down 3.89%)

These are the latest updates on the top gainers and losers in the stock market today.

