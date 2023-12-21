Top Gainers and Losers today on 21 December, 2023: Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finance among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 21150.15, up by 0.5% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 21288.35 and a low of 20976.8. The Sensex traded between 70958.71 and 69920.39, closing 0.51% higher at 70506.31, which was 358.79 points above the opening price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 1.63% higher. Similarly, small cap stocks outperformed the Nifty 50, as the Nifty small cap 100 ended at 14407.85, up by 280.1 points or 1.94%.

Over the past periods, the Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 0.35%

- In the last 1 month: 7.45%

- In the last 3 months: 7.67%

- In the last 6 months: 12.73%

- In the last 1 year: 16.8%

The top gainers in the Nifty index today were Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 2.30%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 2.29%), Britannia Industries (up 2.11%), HDFC Bank (up 1.79%), and Hindalco Industries (up 1.47%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Bajaj Auto (down 1.86%), Bajaj Finance (down 1.69%), Axis Bank (down 1.34%), HCL Technologies (down 1.24%), and Cipla (down 1.16%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 47445.3, with an intraday high of 47932.4 and a low of 46919.7. The Bank Nifty's performance over the past periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 0.37%

- In the last 1 month: 9.66%

- In the last 3 months: 7.37%

- In the last 6 months: 9.24%

- In the last 1 year: 12.42%

In today's trading session on December 21, 2023, the top gainers and losers in various indices were as follows:

- Sensex:

- Top gainers: Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 2.27%), HDFC Bank (up 1.82%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 1.66%), Reliance Industries (up 1.38%), and NTPC (up 1.29%)

- Top losers: Bajaj Finance (down 1.61%), Axis Bank (down 1.34%), HCL Technologies (down 1.04%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 0.80%), and Bajaj Finserve (down 0.73%)

- Nifty:

- Top gainers: Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 2.30%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 2.29%), Britannia Industries (up 2.11%), HDFC Bank (up 1.79%), and Hindalco Industries (up 1.47%)

- Top losers: Bajaj Auto (down 1.86%), Bajaj Finance (down 1.69%), Axis Bank (down 1.34%), HCL Technologies (down 1.24%), and Cipla (down 1.16%)

- Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top gainers: Aurobindo Pharma, NMDC, Steel Authority Of India, Vodafone Idea, Zee Entertainment Enterprises

- Top losers: Bata India, Bandhan Bank, Ashok Leyland

- Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top gainers: B E M L, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Chemplast Sanmar, Mastek, Cyient

- Top losers: City Union Bank, PNB Housing Finance, KEC International, DCM Shriram, Medplus Health Services

- BSE:

- Top gainers: Shyam Metalics & Energy (up 9.99%), Chemplast Sanmar (up 7.94%), Metropolis Healthcare (up 7.49%), Gujarat Ambuja Exports (up 7.10%), SJVN (up 7.01%)

- Top losers: City Union Bank (down 4.18%), Supreme Industries (down 3.78%), Indian Bank (down 3.75%), IIFL Finance (down 3.68%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 2.70%)

- NSE:

- Top gainers: Shyam Metalics & Energy (up 9.75%), Zensar Technologies (up 8.92%), B E M L (up 8.23%), Metropolis Healthcare (up 7.25%), Gujarat Ambuja Exports (up 7.18%)

- Top losers: City Union Bank (down 4.21%), Vijaya Diagnostic Centre (down 4.05%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 3.99%), Indian Bank (down 3.93%), IIFL Finance (down 3.89%)

These are the latest updates on the top gainers and losers in the stock market today.

