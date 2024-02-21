Top Gainers and Losers today on 21 February, 2024: Tata Steel, State Bank Of India, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Coal India among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 434.31 points, or -0.59, to settle at 73057.4, while the Nifty lost 141.9 points, or -0.64, to close at 22196.95.
The Nifty closed at 22196.95, down by 0.64% for the day. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22249.4 and a low of 21997.95. On the other hand, the Sensex traded within the range of 73267.8 and 72450.56, closing 0.59% lower at 73057.4, which was 434.31 points below the opening price.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started