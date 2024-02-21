Top Gainers and Losers today on 21 February, 2024: Tata Steel, State Bank Of India, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Coal India among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 22196.95, down by 0.64% for the day. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22249.4 and a low of 21997.95. On the other hand, the Sensex traded within the range of 73267.8 and 72450.56, closing 0.59% lower at 73057.4, which was 434.31 points below the opening price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Nifty Midcap 50 underperformed the Nifty 50, closing 1.22% lower. Similarly, the Nifty small cap 100 also underperformed the Nifty 50, ending at 16172.35, down by 167.5 points and 1.04% lower.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 1.17%

- In the last 1 month: 4.03%

- In the last 3 months: 11.68%

- In the last 6 months: 13.93%

- In the last 1 year: 23.94%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Tata Steel (up 2.02%), State Bank Of India (up 1.50%), Indusind Bank (up 0.87%), JSW Steel (up 0.86%), and Tata Consumer (up 0.55%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 3.71%), Coal India (down 3.03%), NTPC (down 2.78%), Hero Motocorp (down 2.76%), and Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 2.71%).

The bank nifty ended at 47094.2, reaching an intraday high of 47363.4 and a low of 46886.95. The bank nifty's performance over different time periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 2.52%

- In the last 1 month: 4.55%

- In the last 3 months: 7.72%

- In the last 6 months: 6.96%

- In the last 1 year: 15.71%

In the trading session on 21 Feb, 2024, the top gainers and losers in different indices were as follows:

Sensex:

- Top Gainers: Tata Steel (up 1.99%), State Bank Of India (up 1.51%), Indusind Bank (up 0.88%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 0.31%), and Maruti Suzuki India (up 0.21%)

- Top Losers: NTPC (down 2.76%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 2.71%), Wipro (down 2.00%), HCL Technologies (down 1.72%), and Larsen & Toubro (down 1.70%)

Nifty:

- Top Gainers: Tata Steel (up 2.02%), State Bank Of India (up 1.50%), Indusind Bank (up 0.87%), JSW Steel (up 0.86%), and Tata Consumer (up 0.55%)

- Top Losers: Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 3.71%), Coal India (down 3.03%), NTPC (down 2.78%), Hero Motocorp (down 2.76%), and Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 2.71%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top Gainers: Godrej Properties, Gujarat Gas Company, Indian Hotels Company, Oberoi Realty, and Lupin

- Top Losers: Mphasis, Vodafone Idea, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, NMDC, and Power Finance Corp

Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top Gainers: Raymond, Computer Age Management Services, Kalyan Jewellers India, UTI Asset Management Company, and Campus Activewear

- Top Losers: Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals, NLC India, BSE, Graphite India, and NMDC Steel

BSE:

- Top Gainers: Sterlite Technologies (up 7.55%), Sobha (up 6.90%), Jindal Worldwide (up 5.95%), Raymond (up 5.74%), and One 97 Communications (up 4.99%)

- Top Losers: Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals (down 7.76%), Swan Energy (down 5.33%), GMR Airports Infrastructure (down 4.93%), ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India (down 4.63%), and Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (down 4.42%)

NSE:

- Top Gainers: Epigral (up 7.90%), Sterlite Technologies (up 7.74%), Sobha (up 6.72%), Raymond (up 5.79%), and One 97 Communications (up 5.00%)

- Top Losers: Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals (down 7.69%), Swan Energy (down 5.38%), GMR Airports Infrastructure (down 4.80%), Motilal Oswal Financial Services (down 4.37%), and Sona Blw Precision Forgings (down 4.31%).

These were the top gainers and losers in the stock market during the trading session on 21 Feb, 2024.

