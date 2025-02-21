Mint Market

Top Gainers and Losers today on 21 February, 2025: Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharat Petroleum Corporation among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 424.9 points, or -0.56, to settle at 75735.96, while the Nifty lost 139.55 points, or -0.61, to close at 22913.15.

Published21 Feb 2025, 04:03 PM IST
Top Gainers and Losers today

The Nifty index concluded the trading session at 22,913.15, reflecting a decline of 0.61%. Throughout the day, the index reached a high of 22,921.0 and dipped to a low of 22,733.3. Meanwhile, the Sensex fluctuated within a range of 75,748.72 and 75,175.97, ultimately closing at 75,735.96, which is a decrease of 0.56% and 424.9 points below the opening price.

The Midcap index underperformed relative to the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing down by 1.45%. In contrast, small-cap stocks displayed stronger performance, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 15,747.7, down by 91.95 points, which signifies a decline of 0.58%.

The performance of the Nifty 50 over various time frames is as follows:

- In the last 1 Week: 2.3%

- In the last 1 Month: 0.34%

- In the last 3 Months: -2.14%

- In the last 6 Months: -1.49%

- In the last 1 Year: 8.84%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index included Hindalco Industries (up 2.31%), Tata Steel (up 1.97%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 1.74%), Eicher Motors (up 1.51%), and Larsen & Toubro (up 1.20%). Conversely, the top losers in the index were Mahindra & Mahindra (down 5.99%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 2.82%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 2.56%), Tata Motors (down 2.41%), and Wipro (down 2.22%).

The Bank Nifty concluded the day at 49,334.55, having reached an intraday high of 49,306.55 and a low of 48,764.0. The performance of the Bank Nifty over the past year is outlined below:

- In the last 1 Week: 2.39%

- In the last 1 Month: 0.84%

- In the last 3 Months: -3.57%

- In the last 6 Months: 0.5%

- In the last 1 Year: 9.86%

The following is a list of the top gainers and losers during the trading session on February 21, 2025:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Tata Steel (up 1.88%), Larsen & Toubro (up 1.10%), HCL Technologies (up 0.75%), Asian Paints (up 0.35%), HDFC Bank (up 0.31%)

Top Losers: Mahindra & Mahindra (down 6.07%), Tata Motors (down 2.46%), Wipro (down 2.20%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 1.60%), Power Grid Corporation of India (down 1.52%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Hindalco Industries (up 2.31%), Tata Steel (up 1.97%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 1.74%), Eicher Motors (up 1.51%), Larsen & Toubro (up 1.20%)

Top Losers: Mahindra & Mahindra (down 5.99%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 2.82%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 2.56%), Tata Motors (down 2.41%), Wipro (down 2.22%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: PB Fintech, Steel Authority of India, Polycab India, NMDC, APL Apollo Tubes

Top Losers: Godrej Properties, Persistent Systems, Lupin, Oracle Financial Services Software, Tata Communications

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: ITI, Affle India, NMDC Steel, National Aluminium Company, Amber Enterprises India

Top Losers: Cyient, Radico Khaitan, Piramal Pharma, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Welspun Living

BSE:

Top Gainers: JSW Energy (up 5.90%), ITI (up 4.99%), Affle India (up 4.60%), La Opala RG (up 4.33%), L&T Technology Services (up 4.31%)

Top Losers: Mahindra & Mahindra (down 6.07%), Cyient (down 6.01%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (down 4.40%), Divis Laboratories (down 4.32%), Radico Khaitan (down 4.28%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: JSW Infrastructure (up 8.81%), Archean Chemical Industries (up 8.44%), JSW Energy (up 5.99%), ITI (up 5.00%), Bikaji Foods International (up 4.82%)

Top Losers: Cyient (down 5.98%), Asahi India Glass (down 5.88%), Radico Khaitan (down 4.41%), Piramal Pharma (down 4.33%), Mtar Technologies (down 4.13%).

