Top Gainers and Losers today on 21 January, 2025: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Tata Consumer, Trent, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 1235.08 points, or -1.6, to settle at 77073.44, while the Nifty lost 320.1 points, or -1.37, to close at 23344.75.

Livemint
Published21 Jan 2025, 04:03 PM IST
Advertisement
Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Top Gainers And Losers Today: The Nifty index concluded at 23,344.75, reflecting a decrease of 1.37%. Throughout the trading session, the Nifty reached a peak of 23,426.3 and a low of 22,976.85. The Sensex traded within a range of 77,337.36 to 75,641.87 and closed 1.6% lower at 77,073.44, which is 1,235.08 points below its opening price.

The Midcap index lagged behind the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing down by 2.19%. Similarly, small-cap stocks underperformed the Nifty 50, as indicated by the Nifty Small Cap 100, which finished at 17,864.65, down by 408.15 points, or 2.28% lower. The Nifty 50 has registered the following returns:

Advertisement

- In the last 1 week: -0.66%

- In the last 1 month: -3.08%

- In the last 3 months: -7.09%

- In the last 6 months: -6.06%

- In the last 1 year: 8.4%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The leading gainers in the Nifty index included Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 2.04%), Tata Consumer (up 1.23%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 1.05%), JSW Steel (up 0.83%), and Shriram Finance (up 0.70%). Conversely, the top losers in the Nifty index were Trent (down 5.80%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 3.70%), NTPC (down 3.50%), ICICI Bank (down 2.98%), and State Bank of India (down 2.59%). The Bank Nifty closed at 49,350.8, with an intraday high of 49,543.15 and a low of 48,430.95. The Bank Nifty's performance is as follows:

Advertisement

- In the last 1 week: -0.29%

- In the last 1 month: -5.32%

- In the last 3 months: -6.5%

- In the last 6 months: -7.07%

- In the last 1 year: 7.93%

Below is the list of stocks that were top gainers and losers during the trading session on January 21, 2025:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Ultratech Cement (up 0.76%), HCL Technologies (up 0.49%)

Top Losers: NTPC (down 3.51%), ICICI Bank (down 2.98%), State Bank of India (down 2.57%), Reliance Industries (down 2.46%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 2.17%)

Advertisement

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 2.04%), Tata Consumer (up 1.23%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 1.05%), JSW Steel (up 0.83%), Shriram Finance (up 0.70%)

Top Losers: Trent (down 5.80%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 3.70%), NTPC (down 3.50%), ICICI Bank (down 2.98%), State Bank of India (down 2.59%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Marico, Petronet LNG, Max Healthcare Institute, L&T Finance

Top Losers: Oberoi Realty, Vodafone Idea, PB Fintech, Phoenix Mills, Indian Hotels Company

Advertisement

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Global Health, Aavas Financiers, Shyam Metalics & Energy, NLC India, Karur Vysya Bank

Top Losers: Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Amber Enterprises India, Firstsource Solutions, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, Tejas Networks

BSE:

Top Gainers: Nanavati Ventures (up 4.99%), Alivus Life Sciences (up 4.10%), EIGHTY JEWELL-MT (up 3.78%), Century Plyboards (I) (up 3.25%), Keystone Realtors (up 2.99%)

Top Losers: Multi Commodity Exchange of India (down 8.53%), Kalyan Jewellers India (down 8.27%), India Cements (down 8.21%), Motilal Oswal Financial Services (down 7.79%), Amber Enterprises India (down 7.49%)

Advertisement

NSE:

Top Gainers: Global Health (up 5.37%), Alivus Life Sciences (up 4.09%), Century Plyboards (I) (up 3.28%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (up 2.66%), JK Cement (up 2.15%)

Top Losers: Kaynes Technology India (down 9.61%), Multi Commodity Exchange of India (down 8.66%), India Cements (down 8.09%), Kalyan Jewellers India (down 8.01%), Motilal Oswal Financial Services (down 7.74%).

This report is based on data available up to October 2023.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsTop Gainers and Losers today on 21 January, 2025: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Tata Consumer, Trent, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone among most active stocks; Check full list here
First Published:21 Jan 2025, 04:03 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts