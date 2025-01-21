Top Gainers and Losers today on 21 January, 2025: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Tata Consumer, Trent, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Top Gainers And Losers Today: The Nifty index concluded at 23,344.75, reflecting a decrease of 1.37%. Throughout the trading session, the Nifty reached a peak of 23,426.3 and a low of 22,976.85. The Sensex traded within a range of 77,337.36 to 75,641.87 and closed 1.6% lower at 77,073.44, which is 1,235.08 points below its opening price.

The Midcap index lagged behind the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing down by 2.19%. Similarly, small-cap stocks underperformed the Nifty 50, as indicated by the Nifty Small Cap 100, which finished at 17,864.65, down by 408.15 points, or 2.28% lower. The Nifty 50 has registered the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: -0.66%

- In the last 1 month: -3.08%

- In the last 3 months: -7.09%

- In the last 6 months: -6.06%

- In the last 1 year: 8.4%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The leading gainers in the Nifty index included Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 2.04%), Tata Consumer (up 1.23%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 1.05%), JSW Steel (up 0.83%), and Shriram Finance (up 0.70%). Conversely, the top losers in the Nifty index were Trent (down 5.80%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 3.70%), NTPC (down 3.50%), ICICI Bank (down 2.98%), and State Bank of India (down 2.59%). The Bank Nifty closed at 49,350.8, with an intraday high of 49,543.15 and a low of 48,430.95. The Bank Nifty's performance is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -0.29%

- In the last 1 month: -5.32%

- In the last 3 months: -6.5%

- In the last 6 months: -7.07%

- In the last 1 year: 7.93%

Below is the list of stocks that were top gainers and losers during the trading session on January 21, 2025:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Ultratech Cement (up 0.76%), HCL Technologies (up 0.49%)

Top Losers: NTPC (down 3.51%), ICICI Bank (down 2.98%), State Bank of India (down 2.57%), Reliance Industries (down 2.46%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 2.17%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 2.04%), Tata Consumer (up 1.23%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 1.05%), JSW Steel (up 0.83%), Shriram Finance (up 0.70%)

Top Losers: Trent (down 5.80%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 3.70%), NTPC (down 3.50%), ICICI Bank (down 2.98%), State Bank of India (down 2.59%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Marico, Petronet LNG, Max Healthcare Institute, L&T Finance

Top Losers: Oberoi Realty, Vodafone Idea, PB Fintech, Phoenix Mills, Indian Hotels Company

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Global Health, Aavas Financiers, Shyam Metalics & Energy, NLC India, Karur Vysya Bank

Top Losers: Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Amber Enterprises India, Firstsource Solutions, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, Tejas Networks

BSE:

Top Gainers: Nanavati Ventures (up 4.99%), Alivus Life Sciences (up 4.10%), EIGHTY JEWELL-MT (up 3.78%), Century Plyboards (I) (up 3.25%), Keystone Realtors (up 2.99%)

Top Losers: Multi Commodity Exchange of India (down 8.53%), Kalyan Jewellers India (down 8.27%), India Cements (down 8.21%), Motilal Oswal Financial Services (down 7.79%), Amber Enterprises India (down 7.49%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Global Health (up 5.37%), Alivus Life Sciences (up 4.09%), Century Plyboards (I) (up 3.28%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (up 2.66%), JK Cement (up 2.15%)

Top Losers: Kaynes Technology India (down 9.61%), Multi Commodity Exchange of India (down 8.66%), India Cements (down 8.09%), Kalyan Jewellers India (down 8.01%), Motilal Oswal Financial Services (down 7.74%).