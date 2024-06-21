Top Gainers and Losers today on 21 June, 2024: Bharti Airtel, LTI Mindtree, Ultratech Cement, Adani Enterprises among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty index closed at 23567.0, down by 0.28% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 23667.1 and a low of 23398.2. Similarly, the Sensex traded between 77808.45 and 76802.0, closing 0.35% lower at 77478.93, which was 269.03 points below the opening price.

In comparison to the Nifty 50, the Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.05% higher, while the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 18266.45, down by 31.4 points and 0.17% lower.

In terms of returns, the Nifty 50 has performed as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 0.05%

- In the last 1 month: 4.21%

- In the last 3 months: 6.65%

- In the last 6 months: 10.45%

- In the last 1 year: 24.5%

The top gainers in the Nifty index today were Bharti Airtel, LTI Mindtree, Hindalco Industries, Infosys, and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone. On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Ultratech Cement, Adani Enterprises, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Tata Motors, and Tata Consumer.

The Bank Nifty ended at 51783.25, with an intraday high of 51934.35 and a low of 51224.95. The Bank Nifty's performance in terms of returns is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 3.25%

- In the last 1 month: 7.45%

- In the last 3 months: 10.59%

- In the last 6 months: 7.92%

- In the last 1 year: 17.71%

In the Sensex, the top gainers today were Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, NTPC, and Kotak Mahindra Bank. The top losers were Ultratech Cement, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Motors, Nestle India, and Hindustan Unilever.

In the Nifty, the top gainers were Bharti Airtel, LTI Mindtree, Hindalco Industries, Infosys, and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone. The top losers were Ultratech Cement, Adani Enterprises, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Tata Motors, and Tata Consumer.

In the Nifty MidCap 50, the top gainers were Suzlon Energy, Vodafone Idea, Escorts Kubota, Astral, and Jubilant Foodworks. The top losers were Tube Investments Of India, Balkrishna Industries, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Bharat Forge, and Dalmia Bharat.

In the Nifty Small Cap 100, the top gainers were Titagarh Rail Systems, Honasa Consumer, Raymond, PVR Inox, and IRCON International. The top losers were Chambal Fertilisers & Chemical, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals, Cochin Shipyard, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, and Shyam Metalics & Energy.

In the BSE, the top gainers were HLE Glascoat, Rail Vikas Nigam, Suzlon Energy, Raymond, and General Insurance Corporation Of India. The top losers were Chambal Fertilisers & Chemical, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertil, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals, Coromandel International, and NOCIL. For more details, you can check the top gainers and top losers on the BSE.

In the NSE, the top gainers were Cera Sanitaryware, Railtel Corporation Of India, Titagarh Rail Systems, Rail Vikas Nigam, and Honasa Consumer. The top losers were Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertil, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals, Torrent Power, and Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation. For more details, you can check the top gainers and top losers on the NSE.

