Top Gainers and Losers today on 21 March, 2024: Bharat Petroleum Corporation, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Life Insurance Company among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 539.5 points, or 0.75, to settle at 72101.69, while the Nifty gained 172.85 points, or 0.79, to close at 21839.1.
The Nifty index closed at 21839.1, registering a gain of 0.79%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22080.95 and a low of 21941.3. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between 72882.46 and 72416.03, closing at 72101.69, which was 539.5 points higher than the opening price.
