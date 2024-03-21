Top Gainers and Losers today on 21 March, 2024: Bharat Petroleum Corporation, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Life Insurance Company among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 539.5 points, or 0.75, to settle at 72101.69, while the Nifty gained 172.85 points, or 0.79, to close at 21839.1.

The Nifty index closed at 21839.1, registering a gain of 0.79%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22080.95 and a low of 21941.3. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between 72882.46 and 72416.03, closing at 72101.69, which was 539.5 points higher than the opening price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of performance, the Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 2.55% higher. Similarly, the Nifty Small Cap 100 also outperformed the Nifty 50, ending at 14593.55 with a gain of 2.51%.

Looking at the historical returns of the Nifty 50, it has shown a negative return of -0.55% in the last week and -0.14% in the last month. However, over the last 3 months, 6 months, and 1 year, the Nifty 50 has delivered positive returns of 3.62%, 11.56%, and 28.75% respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Bharat Petroleum Corporation, NTPC, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Tata Steel, and Coal India. These stocks recorded gains of 3.73%, 3.62%, 3.44%, 3.06%, and 2.99% respectively. On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Bharti Airtel, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Maruti Suzuki India, and ICICI Bank. These stocks experienced losses of 0.89%, 0.66%, 0.34%, 0.28%, and 0.25% respectively.

The Bank Nifty closed at 46310.9, reaching an intraday high of 46990.25 and a low of 46570.15. In terms of historical performance, the Bank Nifty has shown a negative return of -0.18% in the last week and -0.67% in the last month. However, over the last 3 months, 6 months, and 1 year, it has delivered positive returns of -2.37%, 4.66%, and 17.07% respectively.

In the trading session on 21st March 2024, the Sensex witnessed NTPC, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Tata Steel, Indusind Bank, and Tata Motors as the top gainers, with gains of 3.55%, 3.40%, 2.99%, 2.93%, and 2.57% respectively. On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki India, and Asian Paints were the top losers, with losses of 0.83%, 0.24%, 0.23%, and 0.06% respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the Nifty Midcap 50 index, Power Finance Corp, REC, L&T Technology Services, Polycab India, and Steel Authority Of India were the top gainers. On the other hand, Petronet LNG and Indus Towers were the top losers.

In the Nifty Small Cap 100 index, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Intellect Design Arena, Hindustan Copper, Central Depository Service India, and CESC were the top gainers. Conversely, Radico Khaitan, Aegis Logistics, Easy Trip Planners, Cyient, and KRBL were the top losers.

In the BSE, Hitachi Energy India, IRB Infrastructure Developers, NCC, Intellect Design Arena, and CG Power & Industrial Solutions were the top gainers. Meanwhile, Metro Brands, Rainbow Childrens Medicare, Tata Investment Corporation, Cera Sanitaryware, and One 97 Communications were the top losers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the NSE, IRB Infrastructure Developers, NCC, Hitachi Energy India, Intellect Design Arena, and CG Power & Industrial Solutions were the top gainers. On the other hand, Metro Brands, Tata Investment Corporation, Rainbow Childrens Medicare, Cera Sanitaryware, and Sanofi India were the top losers.

Overall, the stock market witnessed a mix of gains and losses across different indices and stocks during the trading session on 21st March 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

