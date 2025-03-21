Top Gainers and Losers today on 21 March, 2025: Sbi Life Insurance Company, Oil And Natural Gas Corporation, Hindalco Industries, Infosys among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The market experienced notable fluctuations today, with the Nifty index closing at 23190.65, reflecting an increase of 0.69%. Throughout the trading session, the Nifty reached a high of 23402.7 and a low of 23132.8. Meanwhile, the Sensex traded within the range of 77041.94 and 76095.26, closing 0.73% higher at 76348.06, which is 557.45 points above its opening price.

In terms of sector performance, the Midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing up by 1.04%. Additionally, small-cap stocks showed strong performance, as evidenced by the Nifty Small Cap 100, which concluded at 15858.05, marking an increase of 326.9 points or 2.06%.

The Nifty 50 has yielded returns over various time frames as follows:

- In the last week: 2.3%

- In the last month: 0.34%

- In the last three months: -2.14%

- In the last six months: -1.49%

- In the last year: 8.84%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers within the Nifty index included SBI Life Insurance Company (up 3.21%), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (up 2.90%), NTPC (up 2.79%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 2.77%), and Bajaj Finance (up 2.72%). Conversely, the top losers were Hindalco Industries (down 1.50%), Infosys (down 1.42%), Wipro (down 1.38%), Trent (down 1.37%), and Tata Steel (down 1.11%). The Bank Nifty concluded at 50062.85, having reached an intraday high of 50672.15 and a low of 49891.95. The Bank Nifty's performance over various time frames is as follows:

- In the last week: 2.39%

- In the last month: 0.84%

- In the last three months: -3.57%

- In the last six months: 0.5%

- In the last year: 9.86%

Here is the list of stocks that were identified as top gainers and losers during the trading session on March 21, 2025:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: NTPC (up 2.78%), Bajaj Finance (up 2.75%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 2.41%), Axis Bank (up 2.13%), and Larsen and Toubro (up 2.03%).

Top Losers: Infosys (down 1.34%), Wipro (down 1.34%), Tata Steel (down 1.10%), Mahindra and Mahindra (down 1.08%), and Titan Company (down 0.91%).

Nifty:

Top Gainers: SBI Life Insurance Company (up 3.21%), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (up 2.90%), NTPC (up 2.79%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 2.77%), and Bajaj Finance (up 2.72%).

Top Losers: Hindalco Industries (down 1.50%), Infosys (down 1.42%), Wipro (down 1.38%), Trent (down 1.37%), and Tata Steel (down 1.11%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Mphasis, Vodafone Idea, Aditya Birla Capital, and L&T Finance.

Top Losers: Suzlon Energy, Voltas, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Supreme Industries, and NMDC.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Redington, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, BLS International Services, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, and Olectra Greentech.

Top Losers: Amber Enterprises India, Aadhar Housing Finance, National Aluminium Company, Blue Star, and Bata India.

BSE:

Top Gainers: Home First Finance Company India (up 9.11%), General Insurance Corporation of India (up 8.67%), Network 18 Media and Investments (up 8.23%), IDBI Bank (up 8.12%), and The New India Assurance Company (up 7.69%).

Top Losers: Amber Enterprises India (down 4.84%), Finolex Cables (down 4.45%), Jindal Stainless (down 4.44%), Teamlease Services Ord B (down 4.10%), and Crisil (down 3.63%).

NSE:

Top Gainers: Redington (up 9.99%), Chennai Petroleum Corporation (up 9.98%), BLS International Services (up 9.90%), Home First Finance Company India (up 9.16%), and General Insurance Corporation of India (up 8.75%).

Top Losers: Amber Enterprises India (down 4.94%), TBO Tek (down 4.92%), Clean Science & Technology (down 4.85%), Jindal Stainless (down 4.33%), and Crisil (down 4.14%).