Active Stocks
Tue May 21 2024 15:56:46
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 174.30 3.81%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 371.90 1.50%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 325.45 2.71%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 951.15 -0.19%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 830.55 1.18%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Top Gainers and Losers today on 21 May, 2024: Hindalco Industries, Coal India, Nestle India, Hero Motocorp among most active stocks; Check full list here
BackBack

Top Gainers and Losers today on 21 May, 2024: Hindalco Industries, Coal India, Nestle India, Hero Motocorp among most active stocks; Check full list here

Livemint

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 52.63 points, or -0.07, to settle at 74005.94, while the Nifty gained 27.05 points, or 0.12, to close at 22502.0.

Top Gainers and Losers todayPremium
Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty closed at 22502.0, up by 0.12% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22591.1 and a low of 22404.55. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between 74189.19 and 73762.37, closing 0.07% down at 74005.94, which was 52.63 points below the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.18% up. However, the Nifty Small Cap 100 underperformed, ending at 17009.6, down by 69.75 points and 0.41% lower.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 1.38%

- In the last 1 month: 0.85%

- In the last 3 months: 2.13%

- In the last 6 months: 13.86%

- In the last 1 year: 22.99%

The top gainers in the Nifty index today were Hindalco Industries (up 5.04%), Coal India (up 4.46%), Tata Steel (up 3.84%), JSW Steel (up 3.67%), and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 3.38%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Nestle India (down 1.74%), Hero Motocorp (down 1.10%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 1.01%), ICICI Bank (down 0.87%), and Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.81%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 48199.5, with an intraday high of 48259.75 and a low of 47927.1. The Bank Nifty's performance in various time periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 0.36%

- In the last 1 month: 0.22%

- In the last 3 months: 2.15%

- In the last 6 months: 9.94%

- In the last 1 year: 9.45%

For the trading session on May 21, 2024, the top gainers and losers in various indices are as follows:

Sensex Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Tata Steel (up 3.81%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 2.71%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.65%), NTPC (up 1.50%), Asian Paints (up 1.20%)

Top Losers: Nestle India (down 1.37%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 1.03%), Indusind Bank (down 0.85%), ICICI Bank (down 0.84%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.74%)

Nifty Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Hindalco Industries (up 5.04%), Coal India (up 4.46%), Tata Steel (up 3.84%), JSW Steel (up 3.67%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 3.38%)

Top Losers: Nestle India (down 1.74%), Hero Motocorp (down 1.10%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 1.01%), ICICI Bank (down 0.87%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.81%)

Nifty MidCap 50 Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Balkrishna Industries, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Suzlon Energy, Steel Authority Of India, Polycab India

Top Losers: Astral, Cummins India, Tube Investments Of India, Godrej Properties, Max Financial Services

Nifty Small Cap 100 Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: IRCON International, Central Bank Of India, UCO Bank, NCC, Indian Overseas Bank

Top Losers: Triveni Turbines, Trident, City Union Bank, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, Madhusudan Masala

BSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: SJVN (up 9.94%), Balkrishna Industries (up 9.04%), Star Cement (up 8.59%), Vedanta (up 7.17%), Adani Power (up 7.17%)

Top Losers: Triveni Turbines (down 7.19%), Trident (down 5.87%), Aptus Value Housing Finance India (down 5.48%), Godfrey Phillips India (down 5.46%), PB Fintech (down 5.34%)

NSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: SJVN (up 9.99%), Balkrishna Industries (up 9.11%), Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (up 7.40%), Vedanta (up 7.22%), Adani Power (up 7.15%)

Top Losers: Triveni Turbines (down 7.16%), Aptus Value Housing Finance India (down 5.81%), Trident (down 5.80%), PB Fintech (down 5.49%), Godfrey Phillips India (down 5.47%)

Source: [BSE Top Gainers](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-gainers), [BSE Top Losers](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-losers), [NSE Top Gainers](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-gainers), [NSE Top Losers](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-losers)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 21 May 2024, 04:03 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue