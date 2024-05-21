Top Gainers and Losers today on 21 May, 2024: Hindalco Industries, Coal India, Nestle India, Hero Motocorp among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 52.63 points, or -0.07, to settle at 74005.94, while the Nifty gained 27.05 points, or 0.12, to close at 22502.0.

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty closed at 22502.0, up by 0.12% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22591.1 and a low of 22404.55. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between 74189.19 and 73762.37, closing 0.07% down at 74005.94, which was 52.63 points below the opening price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.18% up. However, the Nifty Small Cap 100 underperformed, ending at 17009.6, down by 69.75 points and 0.41% lower.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In the last 1 week: 1.38%

- In the last 1 month: 0.85%

- In the last 3 months: 2.13% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In the last 6 months: 13.86%

- In the last 1 year: 22.99%

The top gainers in the Nifty index today were Hindalco Industries (up 5.04%), Coal India (up 4.46%), Tata Steel (up 3.84%), JSW Steel (up 3.67%), and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 3.38%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Nestle India (down 1.74%), Hero Motocorp (down 1.10%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 1.01%), ICICI Bank (down 0.87%), and Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.81%). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Bank Nifty ended at 48199.5, with an intraday high of 48259.75 and a low of 47927.1. The Bank Nifty's performance in various time periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 0.36%

- In the last 1 month: 0.22% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In the last 3 months: 2.15%

- In the last 6 months: 9.94%

- In the last 1 year: 9.45% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For the trading session on May 21, 2024, the top gainers and losers in various indices are as follows:

Sensex Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Tata Steel (up 3.81%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 2.71%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.65%), NTPC (up 1.50%), Asian Paints (up 1.20%) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top Losers: Nestle India (down 1.37%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 1.03%), Indusind Bank (down 0.85%), ICICI Bank (down 0.84%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.74%)

Nifty Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Hindalco Industries (up 5.04%), Coal India (up 4.46%), Tata Steel (up 3.84%), JSW Steel (up 3.67%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 3.38%) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top Losers: Nestle India (down 1.74%), Hero Motocorp (down 1.10%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 1.01%), ICICI Bank (down 0.87%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.81%)

Nifty MidCap 50 Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Balkrishna Industries, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Suzlon Energy, Steel Authority Of India, Polycab India {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top Losers: Astral, Cummins India, Tube Investments Of India, Godrej Properties, Max Financial Services

Nifty Small Cap 100 Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: IRCON International, Central Bank Of India, UCO Bank, NCC, Indian Overseas Bank {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top Losers: Triveni Turbines, Trident, City Union Bank, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, Madhusudan Masala

BSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: SJVN (up 9.94%), Balkrishna Industries (up 9.04%), Star Cement (up 8.59%), Vedanta (up 7.17%), Adani Power (up 7.17%) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top Losers: Triveni Turbines (down 7.19%), Trident (down 5.87%), Aptus Value Housing Finance India (down 5.48%), Godfrey Phillips India (down 5.46%), PB Fintech (down 5.34%)

NSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: SJVN (up 9.99%), Balkrishna Industries (up 9.11%), Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (up 7.40%), Vedanta (up 7.22%), Adani Power (up 7.15%) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top Losers: Triveni Turbines (down 7.16%), Aptus Value Housing Finance India (down 5.81%), Trident (down 5.80%), PB Fintech (down 5.49%), Godfrey Phillips India (down 5.47%)

Source: [BSE Top Gainers](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-gainers), [BSE Top Losers](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-losers), [NSE Top Gainers](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-gainers), [NSE Top Losers](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-losers)

