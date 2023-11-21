Top gainers and losers today on 21 November, 2023: SBI Life Insurance Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Coal India, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 19694.0, up by 0.45%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 19829.1 and a low of 19754.05. The Sensex traded between 66082.36 and 65849.17, closing 0.42% higher at 65655.15, which was 275.62 points above the opening price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The midcap index underperformed the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.29% higher. Similarly, small-cap stocks also underperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 13872.8, down by 15.0 points and 0.11% lower.

In terms of returns, the Nifty 50 has performed as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 0.54%

- In the last 1 month: 2.6%

- In the last 3 months: 2.0%

- In the last 6 months: 8.02%

- In the last 1 year: 8.93%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were SBI Life Insurance Company (up 2.77%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 2.38%), Adani Enterprises (up 2.18%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.92%), and JSW Steel (up 1.83%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Coal India (down 3.90%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 3.36%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 1.02%), LTI Mindtree (down 0.65%), and Tech Mahindra (down 0.60%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 43584.95, with an intraday high of 43790.95 and a low of 43586.45. The performance of the Bank Nifty in different time periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -1.18%

- In the last 1 month: 1.23%

- In the last 3 months: -0.73%

- In the last 6 months: -0.47%

- In the last 1 year: 3.15%

Here is the list of top gainers and losers in different indices during the trading session on November 21, 2023:

Sensex:

- Top Gainers: Tata Steel (up 1.45%), Titan Company (up 1.44%), Reliance Industries (up 1.24%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.18%), Tata Motors (up 1.02%)

- Top Losers: Tech Mahindra (down 0.63%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 0.48%), Larsen & Toubro (down 0.47%), NTPC (down 0.44%), State Bank Of India (down 0.41%)

Nifty:

- Top Gainers: SBI Life Insurance Company (up 2.77%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 2.38%), Adani Enterprises (up 2.18%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.92%), JSW Steel (up 1.83%)

- Top Losers: Coal India (down 3.90%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 3.36%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 1.02%), LTI Mindtree (down 0.65%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.60%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top Gainers: Oberoi Realty, Ashok Leyland, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Max Financial Services, Aurobindo Pharma

- Top Losers: Indus Towers, REC, Vodafone Idea, Au Small Finance Bank, Power Finance Corp

Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top Gainers: B E M L, KEI Industries, Kalyan Jewellers India, Chemplast Sanmar, Sunteck Realty

- Top Losers: KPIT Technologies, Suzlon Energy, Amber Enterprises India, Alok Industries, Sterlite Technologies

BSE:

- Top Gainers: Rallis India (up 9.15%), SJVN (up 7.28%), KEI Industries (up 6.59%), The New India Assurance Company (up 6.45%), Creditaccess Grameen (up 6.42%)

- Top Losers: KPIT Technologies (down 7.14%), Suzlon Energy (down 4.98%), Tata Investment Corporation (down 4.69%), Coal India (down 4.02%), Thermax (down 3.81%)

NSE:

- Top Gainers: Rallis India (up 9.17%), B E M L (up 7.31%), SJVN (up 7.31%), KEI Industries (up 6.87%), The New India Assurance Company (up 6.39%)

- Top Losers: KPIT Technologies (down 7.28%), BSE (down 5.02%), Suzlon Energy (down 4.96%), Tata Investment Corporation (down 4.83%), Coal India (down 3.90%)

