Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Top gainers and losers today on 21 November, 2023: SBI Life Insurance Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Coal India, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top gainers and losers today on 21 November, 2023: SBI Life Insurance Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Coal India, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation among most active stocks; Check full list here

Livemint

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 275.62 points, or 0.42, to settle at 65655.15, while the Nifty gained 89.4 points, or 0.45, to close at 19694.0.

Top Gainers and Losers today

The Nifty closed at 19694.0, up by 0.45%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 19829.1 and a low of 19754.05. The Sensex traded between 66082.36 and 65849.17, closing 0.42% higher at 65655.15, which was 275.62 points above the opening price.

The midcap index underperformed the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.29% higher. Similarly, small-cap stocks also underperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 13872.8, down by 15.0 points and 0.11% lower.

In terms of returns, the Nifty 50 has performed as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 0.54%

- In the last 1 month: 2.6%

- In the last 3 months: 2.0%

- In the last 6 months: 8.02%

- In the last 1 year: 8.93%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were SBI Life Insurance Company (up 2.77%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 2.38%), Adani Enterprises (up 2.18%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.92%), and JSW Steel (up 1.83%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Coal India (down 3.90%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 3.36%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 1.02%), LTI Mindtree (down 0.65%), and Tech Mahindra (down 0.60%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 43584.95, with an intraday high of 43790.95 and a low of 43586.45. The performance of the Bank Nifty in different time periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -1.18%

- In the last 1 month: 1.23%

- In the last 3 months: -0.73%

- In the last 6 months: -0.47%

- In the last 1 year: 3.15%

Here is the list of top gainers and losers in different indices during the trading session on November 21, 2023:

Sensex:

- Top Gainers: Tata Steel (up 1.45%), Titan Company (up 1.44%), Reliance Industries (up 1.24%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.18%), Tata Motors (up 1.02%)

- Top Losers: Tech Mahindra (down 0.63%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 0.48%), Larsen & Toubro (down 0.47%), NTPC (down 0.44%), State Bank Of India (down 0.41%)

Nifty:

- Top Gainers: SBI Life Insurance Company (up 2.77%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 2.38%), Adani Enterprises (up 2.18%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.92%), JSW Steel (up 1.83%)

- Top Losers: Coal India (down 3.90%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 3.36%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 1.02%), LTI Mindtree (down 0.65%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.60%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top Gainers: Oberoi Realty, Ashok Leyland, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Max Financial Services, Aurobindo Pharma

- Top Losers: Indus Towers, REC, Vodafone Idea, Au Small Finance Bank, Power Finance Corp

Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top Gainers: B E M L, KEI Industries, Kalyan Jewellers India, Chemplast Sanmar, Sunteck Realty

- Top Losers: KPIT Technologies, Suzlon Energy, Amber Enterprises India, Alok Industries, Sterlite Technologies

BSE:

- Top Gainers: Rallis India (up 9.15%), SJVN (up 7.28%), KEI Industries (up 6.59%), The New India Assurance Company (up 6.45%), Creditaccess Grameen (up 6.42%)

- Top Losers: KPIT Technologies (down 7.14%), Suzlon Energy (down 4.98%), Tata Investment Corporation (down 4.69%), Coal India (down 4.02%), Thermax (down 3.81%)

NSE:

- Top Gainers: Rallis India (up 9.17%), B E M L (up 7.31%), SJVN (up 7.31%), KEI Industries (up 6.87%), The New India Assurance Company (up 6.39%)

- Top Losers: KPIT Technologies (down 7.28%), BSE (down 5.02%), Suzlon Energy (down 4.96%), Tata Investment Corporation (down 4.83%), Coal India (down 3.90%)

