Top Gainers and Losers today on 21 November, 2024: Power Grid Corporation Of India, Ultratech Cement, Adani Enterprises, SBI Life Insurance Company among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 422.59 points, or -0.54, to settle at 77578.38, while the Nifty lost 168.6 points, or -0.72, to close at 23518.5.

Livemint
Published21 Nov 2024, 04:03 PM IST
Top Gainers and Losers today
Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : **Top Gainers And Losers Today**

The Nifty index concluded the trading session at 23,518.5, reflecting a decline of 0.72%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a peak of 23,507.3 and a trough of 23,263.15. The Sensex fluctuated within a range of 77,711.11 and 76,802.73, ultimately closing down by 0.54% at 77,578.38, which is 422.59 points lower than its opening price.

In contrast, the Midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing just 0.11% lower. Small-cap stocks also showed better performance than the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 settled at 17,677.35, down by 80.75 points or 0.46%.

Over the past week, the Nifty 50 has recorded a return of -0.75%. In the last month, it has decreased by 5.75%, while over the past three months, it has shown a decline of 5.71%. However, the index has gained 3.67% over the last six months and 18.06% over the past year.

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The leading gainers in the Nifty index included Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 3.44%), Ultratech Cement (up 1.72%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.26%), Grasim Industries (up 1.06%), and HCL Technologies (up 0.87%). Conversely, the top losers were Adani Enterprises (down 22.61%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 2.95%), NTPC (down 2.88%), State Bank Of India (down 2.77%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 2.36%).

The Bank Nifty concluded at 50,626.5, experiencing an intraday high of 50,652.15 and a low of 49,787.1. The performance of the Bank Nifty is summarized as follows:

- In the last week: 0.39%

- In the last month: -3.06%

- In the last three months: -0.61%

- In the last six months: 4.84%

- In the last year: 15.3%

The following is a list of stocks that were identified as the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on November 21, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 3.41%), Ultratech Cement (up 1.56%), HCL Technologies (up 0.87%), Tata Steel (up 0.57%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.49%)

Top Losers: NTPC (down 2.73%), State Bank Of India (down 2.64%), ITC (down 2.18%), Asian Paints (down 2.17%), Bajaj Finance (down 2.08%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 3.44%), Ultratech Cement (up 1.72%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.26%), Grasim Industries (up 1.06%), HCL Technologies (up 0.87%)

Top Losers: Adani Enterprises (down 22.61%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 2.95%), NTPC (down 2.88%), State Bank Of India (down 2.77%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 2.36%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Suzlon Energy, Indian Hotels Company, Phoenix Mills, Petronet LNG, Federal Bank

Top Losers: ACC, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Vodafone Idea, IDFC First Bank, SRF

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: NLC India, Amber Enterprises India, National Aluminium Company, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Central Depository Service India

Top Losers: Cochin Shipyard, ITI, Gujarat Mineral Development Corp, Shree Renuka Sugars, Raymond

BSE:

Top Gainers: VIP Industries (up 7.13%), NLC India (up 6.79%), Sammaan Capital (up 6.18%), CRISIL (up 6.02%), Amber Enterprises India (up 5.91%)

Top Losers: Adani Power (down 9.15%), ACC (down 7.29%), Maharashtra Scooters (down 6.88%), Whirlpool Of India (down 6.24%), Thermax (down 6.00%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Vijaya Diagnostic Centre (up 7.41%), VIP Industries (up 7.24%), NLC India (up 6.75%), CRISIL (up 6.08%), Amber Enterprises India (up 6.06%)

Top Losers: Adani Power (down 9.15%), ACC (down 7.25%), Thermax (down 5.69%), Whirlpool Of India (down 5.48%), Patanjali Foods (down 5.17%).

This report is based on data available up to October 2023.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Nov 2024, 04:03 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsTop Gainers and Losers today on 21 November, 2024: Power Grid Corporation Of India, Ultratech Cement, Adani Enterprises, SBI Life Insurance Company among most active stocks; Check full list here

Most Active Stocks

Adani Power share price

476.15
03:58 PM | 21 NOV 2024
-47.95 (-9.15%)

Bank Of Baroda share price

228.60
03:57 PM | 21 NOV 2024
-8.6 (-3.63%)

Tata Steel share price

140.25
03:58 PM | 21 NOV 2024
0.8 (0.57%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

130.75
03:57 PM | 21 NOV 2024
-2.4 (-1.8%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Indian Hotels Company share price

786.85
03:46 PM | 21 NOV 2024
33.45 (4.44%)

National Aluminium Company share price

248.10
03:54 PM | 21 NOV 2024
7.8 (3.25%)

Federal Bank share price

210.80
03:41 PM | 21 NOV 2024
4.1 (1.98%)

Coforge share price

8,216.55
03:29 PM | 21 NOV 2024
102.65 (1.27%)
More from 52 Week High

Honasa Consumer share price

237.40
03:29 PM | 21 NOV 2024
-26.35 (-9.99%)

ADANI WILMAR share price

294.45
03:52 PM | 21 NOV 2024
-32.65 (-9.98%)

Adani Power share price

476.15
03:54 PM | 21 NOV 2024
-47.95 (-9.15%)

ACC share price

2,025.80
03:54 PM | 21 NOV 2024
-159.25 (-7.29%)
More from Top Losers

VIP Industries share price

492.75
03:43 PM | 21 NOV 2024
32.8 (7.13%)

NLC India share price

253.10
03:45 PM | 21 NOV 2024
16.1 (6.79%)

Sammaan Capital share price

159.80
03:50 PM | 21 NOV 2024
9.3 (6.18%)

CRISIL share price

5,588.00
03:29 PM | 21 NOV 2024
317.5 (6.02%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,645.00550.00
    Chennai
    77,651.00550.00
    Delhi
    77,803.00550.00
    Kolkata
    77,655.00550.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.90/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.