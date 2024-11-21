Top Gainers and Losers today on 21 November, 2024: Power Grid Corporation Of India, Ultratech Cement, Adani Enterprises, SBI Life Insurance Company among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 422.59 points, or -0.54, to settle at 77578.38, while the Nifty lost 168.6 points, or -0.72, to close at 23518.5.

The Nifty index concluded the trading session at 23,518.5, reflecting a decline of 0.72%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a peak of 23,507.3 and a trough of 23,263.15. The Sensex fluctuated within a range of 77,711.11 and 76,802.73, ultimately closing down by 0.54% at 77,578.38, which is 422.59 points lower than its opening price.

In contrast, the Midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing just 0.11% lower. Small-cap stocks also showed better performance than the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 settled at 17,677.35, down by 80.75 points or 0.46%.

Over the past week, the Nifty 50 has recorded a return of -0.75%. In the last month, it has decreased by 5.75%, while over the past three months, it has shown a decline of 5.71%. However, the index has gained 3.67% over the last six months and 18.06% over the past year.

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The leading gainers in the Nifty index included Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 3.44%), Ultratech Cement (up 1.72%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.26%), Grasim Industries (up 1.06%), and HCL Technologies (up 0.87%). Conversely, the top losers were Adani Enterprises (down 22.61%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 2.95%), NTPC (down 2.88%), State Bank Of India (down 2.77%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 2.36%).

The Bank Nifty concluded at 50,626.5, experiencing an intraday high of 50,652.15 and a low of 49,787.1. The performance of the Bank Nifty is summarized as follows:

- In the last week: 0.39%

- In the last month: -3.06%

- In the last three months: -0.61%

- In the last six months: 4.84%

- In the last year: 15.3%

The following is a list of stocks that were identified as the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on November 21, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 3.41%), Ultratech Cement (up 1.56%), HCL Technologies (up 0.87%), Tata Steel (up 0.57%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.49%)

Top Losers: NTPC (down 2.73%), State Bank Of India (down 2.64%), ITC (down 2.18%), Asian Paints (down 2.17%), Bajaj Finance (down 2.08%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 3.44%), Ultratech Cement (up 1.72%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.26%), Grasim Industries (up 1.06%), HCL Technologies (up 0.87%)

Top Losers: Adani Enterprises (down 22.61%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 2.95%), NTPC (down 2.88%), State Bank Of India (down 2.77%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 2.36%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Suzlon Energy, Indian Hotels Company, Phoenix Mills, Petronet LNG, Federal Bank

Top Losers: ACC, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Vodafone Idea, IDFC First Bank, SRF

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: NLC India, Amber Enterprises India, National Aluminium Company, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Central Depository Service India

Top Losers: Cochin Shipyard, ITI, Gujarat Mineral Development Corp, Shree Renuka Sugars, Raymond

BSE:

Top Gainers: VIP Industries (up 7.13%), NLC India (up 6.79%), Sammaan Capital (up 6.18%), CRISIL (up 6.02%), Amber Enterprises India (up 5.91%)

Top Losers: Adani Power (down 9.15%), ACC (down 7.29%), Maharashtra Scooters (down 6.88%), Whirlpool Of India (down 6.24%), Thermax (down 6.00%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Vijaya Diagnostic Centre (up 7.41%), VIP Industries (up 7.24%), NLC India (up 6.75%), CRISIL (up 6.08%), Amber Enterprises India (up 6.06%)

Top Losers: Adani Power (down 9.15%), ACC (down 7.25%), Thermax (down 5.69%), Whirlpool Of India (down 5.48%), Patanjali Foods (down 5.17%).