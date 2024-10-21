Top Gainers and Losers today on 21 October, 2024: Bajaj Auto, HDFC Bank, Tata Consumer, Kotak Mahindra Bank among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 73.48 points, or -0.09, to settle at 81224.75, while the Nifty lost 72.95 points, or -0.29, to close at 24854.05.

The Nifty index closed at 24,854.05, reflecting a decrease of 0.29%. During the trading session, the Nifty reached a high of 24,978.3 and dipped to a low of 24,679.6. The Sensex traded within a range of 81,770.02 to 80,811.23, ultimately closing down 0.09% at 81,224.75, which is 73.48 points lower than its opening price.

The Midcap index underperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing down 1.98%. Similarly, small-cap stocks lagged behind, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 19,077.8, marking a decline of 280.4 points or 1.47%.

In terms of performance, the Nifty 50 has yielded the following returns:

- **In the last week:** -1.34%

- **In the last month:** -4.42%

- **In the last three months:** 1.15%

- **In the last six months:** 10.99%

- **In the last year:** 28.57%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index included Bajaj Auto (up 4.34%), HDFC Bank (up 2.79%), Asian Paints (up 1.91%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.15%), and Eicher Motors (up 0.94%). Conversely, the top losers were Tata Consumer (down 6.97%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 4.37%), Bajaj Finserv (down 3.38%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 3.17%), and Indusind Bank (down 2.89%).

The Bank Nifty concluded the day at 52,094.2, with an intraday high of 52,577.5 and a low of 51,855.15. The performance of the Bank Nifty over various timeframes is as follows:

- **In the last week:** 0.35%

- **In the last month:** -3.9%

- **In the last three months:** -0.54%

- **In the last six months:** 8.5%

- **In the last year:** 20.5%

Here is the list of stocks categorized as **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on October 21, 2024:

Sensex:

**Top Gainers:** HDFC Bank (up 2.83%), Asian Paints (up 1.58%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 0.91%), Tech Mahindra (up 0.78%), Reliance Industries (up 0.76%).

**Top Losers:** Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 4.29%), Bajaj Finserv (down 3.05%), Indusind Bank (down 2.86%), Ultratech Cement (down 1.93%), Bajaj Finance (down 1.63%).

Nifty:

**Top Gainers:** Bajaj Auto (up 4.34%), HDFC Bank (up 2.79%), Asian Paints (up 1.91%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.15%), Eicher Motors (up 0.94%).

**Top Losers:** Tata Consumer (down 6.97%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 4.37%), Bajaj Finserv (down 3.38%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 3.17%), Indusind Bank (down 2.89%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

**Top Gainers:** Oberoi Realty, Max Healthcare Institute, ACC, Alkem Laboratories, Dixon Technologies (India).

**Top Losers:** Vodafone Idea, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, L&T Finance, Persistent Systems, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

**Top Gainers:** Tata Investment Corporation, Olectra Greentech, JBM Auto, Amber Enterprises India, Tejas Networks.

**Top Losers:** NBCC India, Titagarh Rail Systems, Welspun Living, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals, Affle India.

BSE:

**Top Gainers:** Tata Chemicals (up 9.24%), Maharashtra Scooters (up 6.22%), Indigo Paints (up 5.74%), Bajaj Auto (up 4.35%), Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (up 4.22%).

**Top Losers:** Heg (down 7.45%), JM Financial (down 7.28%), Tata Consumer (down 7.14%), Aether Industries (down 6.83%), Motilal Oswal Financial Services (down 6.26%).

NSE:

**Top Gainers:** Tata Chemicals (up 9.27%), Indigo Paints (up 5.57%), CRISIL (up 4.71%), Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (up 4.35%), Bajaj Auto (up 4.34%).