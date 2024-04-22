Top Gainers and Losers today on 22 April, 2024: Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Tata Consumer, NTPC, HDFC Bank among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers And Losers in the stock market today were as follows:
The Nifty index closed at 22147.0, showing a gain of 0.86%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22375.65 and a low of 22198.15. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between 73767.8 and 73227.32, closing 0.77% higher at 73088.33, which was 560.29 points above the opening price.
The Midcap index underperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 0.63% higher. However, the Small cap stocks outperformed the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 16270.4, showing a gain of 213.8 points and 1.31% higher.
The Nifty 50 has given the following returns:
- In the last 1 week: 0.33%
- In the last 1 month: 1.13%
- In the last 3 months: 5.22%
- In the last 6 months: 15.9%
- In the last 1 year: 25.95%
The top gainers in the Nifty index were Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 3.01%), Tata Consumer (up 2.89%), Eicher Motors (up 2.83%), Larsen & Toubro (up 2.68%), and Shriram Finance (up 2.46%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were NTPC (down 2.18%), HDFC Bank (down 1.25%), JSW Steel (down 1.16%), Indusind Bank (down 0.31%), and Tata Steel (down 0.15%).
The Bank Nifty ended at 47574.15, with an intraday high of 48146.3 and a low of 47628.45. The Bank Nifty's performance in recent times has been as follows:
- In the last 1 week: 0.39%
- In the last 1 month: 2.34%
- In the last 3 months: 6.54%
- In the last 6 months: 11.14%
- In the last 1 year: 12.49%
Here is the list of top gainers and losers in various indices during the trading session on 22nd April 2024:
Sensex:
Top Gainers: Larsen & Toubro (up 2.67%), Axis Bank (up 2.38%), Bajaj Finance (up 2.36%), Ultratech Cement (up 2.09%), and Wipro (up 2.01%)
Top Losers: NTPC (down 2.24%), HDFC Bank (down 1.24%), Indusind Bank (down 0.46%), and Tata Steel (down 0.15%)
Nifty:
Top Gainers: Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 3.01%), Tata Consumer (up 2.89%), Eicher Motors (up 2.83%), Larsen & Toubro (up 2.68%), and Shriram Finance (up 2.46%)
Top Losers: NTPC (down 2.18%), HDFC Bank (down 1.25%), JSW Steel (down 1.16%), Indusind Bank (down 0.31%), and Tata Steel (down 0.15%)
Nifty MidCap 50:
Top Gainers: Yes Bank, Bandhan Bank, Dixon Technologies (India), Suzlon Energy, Max Financial Services
Top Losers: PERSISTENT SYSTEMS ORD, Indian Hotels Company, Max Healthcare Institute, Mphasis, Tata Communications
Nifty Small Cap 100:
Top Gainers: KEC International, Angel One, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Exide Industries, Honasa Consumer
Top Losers: Ramkrishna Forgings, Birlasoft, Radico Khaitan, Gujarat State Petronet, Cyient
BSE:
Top Gainers: Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (up 7.77%), Hikal (up 7.16%), Union Bank Of India (up 6.85%), Voltas (up 6.34%), Maharashtra Scooters (up 6.27%)
Top Losers: PERSISTENT SYSTEMS ORD (down 9.70%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com (down 4.99%), Thermax (down 4.54%), Brigade Enterprises (down 3.94%), Anupam Rasayan India (down 3.82%)
NSE:
Top Gainers: Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (up 7.79%), Jupiter Wagons (up 7.28%), Union Bank Of India (up 7.04%), Action Construction Equipment (up 6.72%), Voltas (up 6.35%)
Top Losers: PERSISTENT SYSTEMS ORD (down 9.68%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com (down 4.99%), Thermax (down 4.35%), Brigade Enterprises (down 3.85%), Birla Corporation (down 3.60%)
