Top Gainers and Losers today on 22 August, 2024: Grasim Industries, Tata Consumer, Tata Motors, Wipro among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 147.89 points, or 0.18, to settle at 80905.3, while the Nifty gained 41.3 points, or 0.17, to close at 24770.2.

Livemint
Published22 Aug 2024, 04:03 PM IST
Trade Now
Top Gainers and Losers today
Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The **Top Gainers and Losers** Today: The Nifty closed at 24,770.2, up by 0.17%. During the day, Nifty touched a high of 24,867.35 and a low of 24,784.45. The Sensex traded in the range of 81,236.45 and 80,954.02, closing 0.18% up at 80,905.3, which was 147.89 points above the opening price.

The Midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50 as the Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.8% up. Conversely, small-cap stocks underperformed the Nifty 50 as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 19,067.35, up by 32.25 points, a 0.17% increase.

The Nifty 50 has shown the following returns:

- Last 1 Week: 1.1%

- Last 1 Month: 1.23%

- Last 3 Months: 9.79%

- Last 6 Months: 11.67%

- Last 1 Year: 27.91%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Grasim Industries (up 2.62%), Tata Consumer (up 2.40%), Bharti Airtel (up 1.56%), Tata Steel (up 1.46%), and ICICI Bank (up 1.38%). The top losers in the Nifty index were Tata Motors (down 1.54%), Wipro (down 1.40%), NTPC (down 1.37%), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (down 1.32%), and Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.32%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 50,685.55, with an intraday high of 51,080.0 and a low of 50,794.45. The Bank Nifty performance is as follows:

- Last 1 Week: 0.96%

- Last 1 Month: -2.44%

- Last 3 Months: 6.74%

- Last 6 Months: 8.7%

- Last 1 Year: 15.93%

Here is the list of stocks that were **top gainers and losers** during the 22 August 2024 trading session:

Sensex:

**Top Gainers:** Bharti Airtel (up 1.51%), Tata Steel (up 1.45%), ICICI Bank (up 1.38%), Titan Company (up 1.23%), Asian Paints (up 1.07%)

**Top Losers:** Tata Motors (down 1.52%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.32%), Wipro (down 1.31%), NTPC (down 1.27%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.14%)

Nifty:

**Top Gainers:** Grasim Industries (up 2.62%), Tata Consumer (up 2.40%), Bharti Airtel (up 1.56%), Tata Steel (up 1.46%), ICICI Bank (up 1.38%)

**Top Losers:** Tata Motors (down 1.54%), Wipro (down 1.40%), NTPC (down 1.37%), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (down 1.32%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.32%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

**Top Gainers:** Indian Hotels Company, Astral, Dalmia Bharat, Indus Towers, IDFC First Bank

**Top Losers:** Suzlon Energy, Steel Authority Of India, Oberoi Realty, Oracle Financial Services Software, Cummins India

Nifty Small Cap 100:

**Top Gainers:** Raymond, Shyam Metalics & Energy, Natco Pharma, Alok Industries, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

**Top Losers:** Angel Broking, PNB Housing Finance, Firstsource Solutions, Cyient, Mahanagar Gas

BSE:

**Top Gainers:** Kalyan Jewellers India (up 8.99%), Equinox India Developments (up 8.43%), Jubilant Ingrevia (up 7.69%), Raymond (up 7.15%), Shyam Metalics & Energy (up 5.96%)

**Top Losers:** GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals (down 4.75%), One 97 Communications (down 3.33%), Sunteck Realty (down 3.28%), Angel Broking (down 3.14%), Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC (down 3.11%)

NSE:

**Top Gainers:** Kalyan Jewellers India (up 9.54%), Jubilant Ingrevia (up 8.16%), Archean Chemical Industries (up 7.68%), Raymond (up 7.25%), Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore (up 6.29%)

**Top Losers:** GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals (down 4.79%), One 97 Communications (down 3.54%), Adani Wilmar (down 3.32%), Sunteck Realty (down 3.25%), Kfin Technologies (down 3.21%)

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
₹500 Cr

1 of 7Read Full Story
$2.2 B

2 of 7Read Full Story
1,600 km

3 of 7Read Full Story
99.6 M

4 of 7Read Full Story
₹933 Cr

5 of 7Read Full Story
₹233 Cr

6 of 7Read Full Story
3

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:22 Aug 2024, 04:03 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsTop Gainers and Losers today on 22 August, 2024: Grasim Industries, Tata Consumer, Tata Motors, Wipro among most active stocks; Check full list here

Most Active Stocks

GAIL India

234.00
03:59 PM | 22 AUG 2024
-2.2 (-0.93%)

Bandhan Bank

205.45
03:51 PM | 22 AUG 2024
1.65 (0.81%)

Tata Steel

154.10
03:59 PM | 22 AUG 2024
2.2 (1.45%)

Bharat Electronics

304.55
03:59 PM | 22 AUG 2024
-0.85 (-0.28%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Kalyan Jewellers India

597.45
03:57 PM | 22 AUG 2024
49.3 (8.99%)

Jubilant Ingrevia

689.40
03:46 PM | 22 AUG 2024
49.2 (7.69%)

Archean Chemical Industries

821.30
03:47 PM | 22 AUG 2024
58.35 (7.65%)

Raymond

2,024.80
03:57 PM | 22 AUG 2024
135.05 (7.15%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,799.00-160.00
    Chennai
    73,440.00-591.00
    Delhi
    73,369.0057.00
    Kolkata
    73,655.00-17.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L-0.06
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue