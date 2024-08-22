Top Gainers and Losers today on 22 August, 2024: Grasim Industries, Tata Consumer, Tata Motors, Wipro among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The **Top Gainers and Losers** Today: The Nifty closed at 24,770.2, up by 0.17%. During the day, Nifty touched a high of 24,867.35 and a low of 24,784.45. The Sensex traded in the range of 81,236.45 and 80,954.02, closing 0.18% up at 80,905.3, which was 147.89 points above the opening price.

The Midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50 as the Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.8% up. Conversely, small-cap stocks underperformed the Nifty 50 as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 19,067.35, up by 32.25 points, a 0.17% increase.

The Nifty 50 has shown the following returns:

- Last 1 Week: 1.1%

- Last 1 Month: 1.23%

- Last 3 Months: 9.79%

- Last 6 Months: 11.67%

- Last 1 Year: 27.91%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Grasim Industries (up 2.62%), Tata Consumer (up 2.40%), Bharti Airtel (up 1.56%), Tata Steel (up 1.46%), and ICICI Bank (up 1.38%). The top losers in the Nifty index were Tata Motors (down 1.54%), Wipro (down 1.40%), NTPC (down 1.37%), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (down 1.32%), and Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.32%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 50,685.55, with an intraday high of 51,080.0 and a low of 50,794.45. The Bank Nifty performance is as follows:

- Last 1 Week: 0.96%

- Last 1 Month: -2.44%

- Last 3 Months: 6.74%

- Last 6 Months: 8.7%

- Last 1 Year: 15.93%

Here is the list of stocks that were **top gainers and losers** during the 22 August 2024 trading session:

Sensex:

**Top Gainers:** Bharti Airtel (up 1.51%), Tata Steel (up 1.45%), ICICI Bank (up 1.38%), Titan Company (up 1.23%), Asian Paints (up 1.07%)

**Top Losers:** Tata Motors (down 1.52%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.32%), Wipro (down 1.31%), NTPC (down 1.27%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.14%)

Nifty:

**Top Gainers:** Grasim Industries (up 2.62%), Tata Consumer (up 2.40%), Bharti Airtel (up 1.56%), Tata Steel (up 1.46%), ICICI Bank (up 1.38%)

**Top Losers:** Tata Motors (down 1.54%), Wipro (down 1.40%), NTPC (down 1.37%), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (down 1.32%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.32%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

**Top Gainers:** Indian Hotels Company, Astral, Dalmia Bharat, Indus Towers, IDFC First Bank

**Top Losers:** Suzlon Energy, Steel Authority Of India, Oberoi Realty, Oracle Financial Services Software, Cummins India

Nifty Small Cap 100:

**Top Gainers:** Raymond, Shyam Metalics & Energy, Natco Pharma, Alok Industries, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

**Top Losers:** Angel Broking, PNB Housing Finance, Firstsource Solutions, Cyient, Mahanagar Gas

BSE:

**Top Gainers:** Kalyan Jewellers India (up 8.99%), Equinox India Developments (up 8.43%), Jubilant Ingrevia (up 7.69%), Raymond (up 7.15%), Shyam Metalics & Energy (up 5.96%)

**Top Losers:** GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals (down 4.75%), One 97 Communications (down 3.33%), Sunteck Realty (down 3.28%), Angel Broking (down 3.14%), Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC (down 3.11%)

NSE:

**Top Gainers:** Kalyan Jewellers India (up 9.54%), Jubilant Ingrevia (up 8.16%), Archean Chemical Industries (up 7.68%), Raymond (up 7.25%), Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore (up 6.29%)