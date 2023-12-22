Top Gainers and Losers today on 22 December, 2023: Wipro, HCL Technologies, Grasim Industries, State Bank Of India among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 21255.05, up by 0.44% for the day. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 21390.5 and a low of 21232.45. The Sensex traded between 71259.55 and 70713.56, closing 0.34% higher at 70865.1, which was 241.86 points above the opening price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.57% higher. Similarly, the Nifty Small Cap 100 also outperformed the Nifty 50, ending at 14687.95, up by 158.1 points or 1.08% higher.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: -0.48%

- In the last 1 month: 7.78%

- In the last 3 months: 8.54%

- In the last 6 months: 13.76%

- In the last 1 year: 17.8%

In the Nifty index, the top gainers were Wipro (up 6.60%), HCL Technologies (up 2.86%), Hindalco Industries (up 2.55%), Tata Motors (up 2.24%), and Hero Motocorp (up 2.22%). On the other hand, the top losers were Grasim Industries (down 1.89%), State Bank Of India (down 1.09%), ICICI Bank (down 1.01%), Bajaj Finance (down 0.98%), and HDFC Bank (down 0.94%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 47840.15, with an intraday high of 48071.4 and a low of 47415.85. The performance of the Bank Nifty in recent periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -1.37%

- In the last 1 month: 9.29%

- In the last 3 months: 6.44%

- In the last 6 months: 8.6%

- In the last 1 year: 11.97%

In the Sensex, the top gainers were Wipro (up 6.59%), HCL Technologies (up 2.83%), Tata Motors (up 2.24%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 2.01%), and Tech Mahindra (up 1.96%). The top losers were State Bank Of India (down 1.13%), Bajaj Finance (down 1.00%), ICICI Bank (down 0.98%), HDFC Bank (down 0.93%), and Axis Bank (down 0.69%).

In the Nifty Midcap 50, the top gainers were Persistent Systems, Cummins India, Mphasis, Steel Authority Of India, and Jubilant Foodworks. The top losers were Polycab India, Aurobindo Pharma, Dalmia Bharat, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and Bandhan Bank.

In the Nifty Small Cap 100, the top gainers were JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Allcargo Logistics, HFCL, Intellect Design Arena, and Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals. The top losers were Edelweiss Financial Services, Medplus Health Services, PVR Inox, Sunteck Realty, and City Union Bank.

In the BSE, the top gainers were JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (up 9.30%), Piramal Pharma (up 9.04%), Caplin Point Laboratories (up 8.86%), GAIL India (up 7.64%), and Castrol India (up 7.29%). The top losers were Polycab India (down 4.63%), TVS Holdings (down 4.27%), Varun Beverages (down 4.18%), IIFL Finance (down 3.86%), and Gujarat Ambuja Exports (down 3.57%).

In the NSE, the top gainers were Piramal Pharma (up 9.00%), JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (up 8.87%), Allcargo Logistics (up 7.74%), GAIL India (up 7.68%), and Castrol India (up 7.15%). The top losers were Polycab India (down 4.63%), Varun Beverages (down 4.08%), IIFL Finance (down 3.79%), Gujarat Ambuja Exports (down 3.55%), and Medplus Health Services (down 2.66%).

These were the top gainers and losers in the stock market during the trading session on December 22, 2023.

