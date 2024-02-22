Top Gainers and Losers today on 22 February, 2024: Bajaj Auto, HCL Technologies, Indusind Bank, HDFC Bank among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 535.15 points, or 0.74, to settle at 72623.09, while the Nifty gained 162.4 points, or 0.74, to close at 22055.05.
The Nifty closed at 22055.05, an increase of 0.74% for the day. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22252.5 and a low of 21875.25. Similarly, the Sensex traded between 73256.39 and 72081.36, ultimately closing 0.74% higher at 72623.09, which was 535.15 points above the opening price.
