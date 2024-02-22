Top Gainers and Losers today on 22 February, 2024: Bajaj Auto, HCL Technologies, Indusind Bank, HDFC Bank among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 22055.05, an increase of 0.74% for the day. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22252.5 and a low of 21875.25. Similarly, the Sensex traded between 73256.39 and 72081.36, ultimately closing 0.74% higher at 72623.09, which was 535.15 points above the opening price.

In terms of performance, the Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 1.07% higher. On the other hand, the Nifty Small Cap 100 underperformed, ending at 16004.85, an increase of 0.68% or 109.6 points.

The Nifty 50 has shown positive returns over various time periods. In the last 1 week, it has provided a return of 1.37%. Over the last 1 month, the return stands at 4.57%, while over the last 3 months, it is 12.1%. The returns for the last 6 months and 1 year are 14.51% and 26.52%, respectively.

Looking at the top gainers in the Nifty index, Bajaj Auto led the way with a gain of 3.23%, followed by HCL Technologies (up 3.06%), Eicher Motors (up 3.00%), Coal India (up 2.82%), and ITC (up 2.75%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Indusind Bank (down 1.85%), HDFC Bank (down 1.36%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 1.22%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 1.15%), and Hero Motocorp (down 0.88%).

In the bank nifty, the day ended at 47019.7, with an intraday high of 47024.05 and a low of 46426.85. The bank nifty has shown positive performance over different time periods, with returns of 1.49% in the last 1 week, 4.2% in the last 1 month, 7.96% in the last 3 months, 6.62% in the last 6 months, and 17.28% in the last 1 year.

Moving on to the stock market, the top gainers and losers for the day are as follows:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: HCL Technologies (up 3.12%), ITC (up 2.73%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.61%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 2.44%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.32%)

Top Losers: Indusind Bank (down 1.87%), HDFC Bank (down 1.28%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 1.11%), State Bank Of India (down 0.73%), Hindustan Unilever (down 0.61%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Bajaj Auto (up 3.23%), HCL Technologies (up 3.06%), Eicher Motors (up 3.00%), Coal India (up 2.82%), ITC (up 2.75%)

Top Losers: Indusind Bank (down 1.85%), HDFC Bank (down 1.36%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 1.22%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 1.15%), Hero Motocorp (down 0.88%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Vodafone Idea, Cummins India, Oberoi Realty, Indian Hotels Company, Indus Towers

Top Losers: Biocon, Bata India, Jubilant Foodworks, Voltas, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Data Patterns India, Hindustan Copper, NBCC India, Cyient, Global Health

Top Losers: JBM Auto, KEI Industries, Jubilant Ingrevia, Elgi Equipments, Radico Khaitan

BSE:

Top Gainers: Mishra Dhatu Nigam (up 9.35%), ABB India (up 8.86%), Tata Investment Corporation (up 7.67%), NCC (up 7.62%), Hindustan Copper (up 7.41%)

Top Losers: Jindal Worldwide (down 4.44%), Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals (down 3.78%), Eureka Forbes (down 3.55%), Supreme Industries (down 3.31%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com (down 3.11%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: ABB India (up 8.83%), Data Patterns India (up 8.67%), Tata Investment Corporation (up 7.77%), NCC (up 7.28%), GR Infraprojects (up 7.27%)

Top Losers: JBM Auto (down 3.61%), Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals (down 3.53%), Supreme Industries (down 3.21%), Phoenix Mills (down 3.11%), KEI Industries (down 2.94%)

These were the top gainers and losers in the stock market during the trading session on February 22, 2024. For more details, you can visit the respective links provided.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!