Top Gainers and Losers today on 22 February, 2024: Bajaj Auto, HCL Technologies, Indusind Bank, HDFC Bank among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 22055.05, an increase of 0.74% for the day. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22252.5 and a low of 21875.25. Similarly, the Sensex traded between 73256.39 and 72081.36, ultimately closing 0.74% higher at 72623.09, which was 535.15 points above the opening price.
In terms of performance, the Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 1.07% higher. On the other hand, the Nifty Small Cap 100 underperformed, ending at 16004.85, an increase of 0.68% or 109.6 points.
The Nifty 50 has shown positive returns over various time periods. In the last 1 week, it has provided a return of 1.37%. Over the last 1 month, the return stands at 4.57%, while over the last 3 months, it is 12.1%. The returns for the last 6 months and 1 year are 14.51% and 26.52%, respectively.
Looking at the top gainers in the Nifty index, Bajaj Auto led the way with a gain of 3.23%, followed by HCL Technologies (up 3.06%), Eicher Motors (up 3.00%), Coal India (up 2.82%), and ITC (up 2.75%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Indusind Bank (down 1.85%), HDFC Bank (down 1.36%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 1.22%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 1.15%), and Hero Motocorp (down 0.88%).
In the bank nifty, the day ended at 47019.7, with an intraday high of 47024.05 and a low of 46426.85. The bank nifty has shown positive performance over different time periods, with returns of 1.49% in the last 1 week, 4.2% in the last 1 month, 7.96% in the last 3 months, 6.62% in the last 6 months, and 17.28% in the last 1 year.
Moving on to the stock market, the top gainers and losers for the day are as follows:
Sensex:
Top Gainers: HCL Technologies (up 3.12%), ITC (up 2.73%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.61%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 2.44%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.32%)
Top Losers: Indusind Bank (down 1.87%), HDFC Bank (down 1.28%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 1.11%), State Bank Of India (down 0.73%), Hindustan Unilever (down 0.61%)
Nifty:
Top Gainers: Bajaj Auto (up 3.23%), HCL Technologies (up 3.06%), Eicher Motors (up 3.00%), Coal India (up 2.82%), ITC (up 2.75%)
Top Losers: Indusind Bank (down 1.85%), HDFC Bank (down 1.36%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 1.22%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 1.15%), Hero Motocorp (down 0.88%)
Nifty MidCap 50:
Top Gainers: Vodafone Idea, Cummins India, Oberoi Realty, Indian Hotels Company, Indus Towers
Top Losers: Biocon, Bata India, Jubilant Foodworks, Voltas, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
Nifty Small Cap 100:
Top Gainers: Data Patterns India, Hindustan Copper, NBCC India, Cyient, Global Health
Top Losers: JBM Auto, KEI Industries, Jubilant Ingrevia, Elgi Equipments, Radico Khaitan
BSE:
Top Gainers: Mishra Dhatu Nigam (up 9.35%), ABB India (up 8.86%), Tata Investment Corporation (up 7.67%), NCC (up 7.62%), Hindustan Copper (up 7.41%)
Top Losers: Jindal Worldwide (down 4.44%), Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals (down 3.78%), Eureka Forbes (down 3.55%), Supreme Industries (down 3.31%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com (down 3.11%)
NSE:
Top Gainers: ABB India (up 8.83%), Data Patterns India (up 8.67%), Tata Investment Corporation (up 7.77%), NCC (up 7.28%), GR Infraprojects (up 7.27%)
Top Losers: JBM Auto (down 3.61%), Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals (down 3.53%), Supreme Industries (down 3.21%), Phoenix Mills (down 3.11%), KEI Industries (down 2.94%)
These were the top gainers and losers in the stock market during the trading session on February 22, 2024. For more details, you can visit the respective links provided.
