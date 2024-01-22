Top Gainers and Losers today on 22 January, 2024: Coal India, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Consultancy Services among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 21622.4, down by 0.23% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 21720.3 and a low of 21541.8. Similarly, the Sensex traded between 72026.26 and 71312.71, closing 0.36% down at 71683.23, which was 259.58 points below the opening price.

In comparison to the Nifty 50, the Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.03% down, while the Nifty small cap 100 ended at 15487.45, up by 31.45 points and 0.2% higher.

Looking at the returns of the Nifty 50, in the last 1 week, it has given a return of -2.38%. In the last 1 month, the return stands at 1.04%. In the last 3 months, it has given a return of 11.88%. In the last 6 months, the return is 9.66%, and in the last 1 year, it has given a return of 19.06%.

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Coal India (up 4.06%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 3.52%), Adani Enterprises (up 2.48%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 2.41%), and ICICI Bank (up 0.95%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Hindustan Unilever (down 3.76%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 2.09%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 2.01%), Indusind Bank (down 1.65%), and HCL Technologies (down 1.53%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 45701.15, with an intraday high of 46183.7 and a low of 45640.9. Looking at the performance of the Bank Nifty, in the last 1 week, it has given a return of -4.36%. In the last 1 month, the return stands at -3.02%. In the last 3 months, it has given a return of 6.74%. In the last 6 months, the return is 0.29%, and in the last 1 year, it has given a return of 7.56%.

The top gainers and losers during the trading session on 22 Jan, 2024, are as follows:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 2.30%), ICICI Bank (up 0.92%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 0.76%), State Bank Of India (up 0.61%), HDFC Bank (up 0.54%)

Top Losers: Hindustan Unilever (down 3.72%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 2.07%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.92%), Indusind Bank (down 1.72%), HCL Technologies (down 1.55%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Coal India (up 4.06%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 3.52%), Adani Enterprises (up 2.48%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 2.41%), ICICI Bank (up 0.95%)

Top Losers: Hindustan Unilever (down 3.76%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 2.09%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 2.01%), Indusind Bank (down 1.65%), HCL Technologies (down 1.53%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Balkrishna Industries, MRF, IDFC First Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, REC

Top Losers: Oracle Financial Services Software, Abbott India, Voltas, Indus Towers, HDFC Asset Management Company

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Rail Vikas Nigam, M M T C, Rain Industries, NBCC India, IRB Infrastructure Developers

Top Losers: CESC, Mastek, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Aegis Logistics, Canfin Homes

BSE:

Top Gainers: NHPC (up 9.50%), Rain Industries (up 9.18%), Gujarat State Petronet (up 9.02%), SIS (up 8.86%), NBCC India (up 7.68%)

Top Losers: Tejas Networks (down 5.95%), CESC (down 3.90%), Mastek (down 3.83%), Hindustan Unilever (down 3.72%), Aegis Logistics (down 3.51%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Rail Vikas Nigam (up 9.99%), M M T C (up 9.99%), Indian Railway Finance Corporation (up 9.98%), NHPC (up 9.45%), Rain Industries (up 9.21%)

Top Losers: Tejas Networks (down 5.69%), CESC (down 3.93%), Mastek (down 3.83%), Hindustan Unilever (down 3.76%), Aptus Value Housing Finance India (down 3.60%).

