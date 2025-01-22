Top Gainers and Losers today on 22 January, 2025: Wipro, Infosys, Bharat Electronics, Tata Motors among most active stocks; Check full list here

Published22 Jan 2025
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The financial market experienced notable movements on January 22, 2025, as indicated by the performance of key indices. The Nifty 50 index closed at 23024.65, reflecting an increase of 0.57%. During trading, the index reached a high of 23169.55 and dipped to a low of 22981.3. The Sensex also demonstrated positive movement, closing at 75838.36, up 0.75% and 566.63 points above the opening price, trading within a range of 76463.13 and 75816.5.

In contrast, the midcap index lagged behind the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Midcap 50 concluded the day down by 1.26%. Similarly, small-cap stocks underperformed, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 17456.5, reflecting a decrease of 283.95 points, or 1.63%. Over various timeframes, the Nifty 50 has yielded the following returns: a decline of 0.21% over the past week, a decrease of 2.48% over the past month, a drop of 5.35% over the past three months, a reduction of 5.49% over the last six months, and an increase of 9.06% over the past year.

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index included Wipro (up 3.60%), Infosys (up 3.10%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 2.99%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.65%), and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 2.06%). Conversely, the top losers were Bharat Electronics (down 3.10%), Tata Motors (down 2.37%), Trent (down 1.93%), Power Grid Corporation of India (down 1.59%), and Axis Bank (down 1.12%). The Bank Nifty concluded at 48570.9, with an intraday high of 48781.75 and a low of 48074.05. The Bank Nifty's performance over various timeframes is as follows: an increase of 0.03% over the last week, a decline of 4.97% over the last month, a decrease of 4.86% over the last three months, a reduction of 6.72% over the last six months, and an increase of 8.33% over the last year.

The following are the top gainers and losers during the trading session on January 22, 2025:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Wipro (up 3.60%), Infosys (up 3.16%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 2.97%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.28%), and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.78%).

Top Losers: Tata Motors (down 2.24%), Power Grid Corporation of India (down 1.24%), Axis Bank (down 1.02%), State Bank of India (down 0.76%), and NTPC (down 0.56%).

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Wipro (up 3.60%), Infosys (up 3.10%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 2.99%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.65%), and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 2.06%).

Top Losers: Bharat Electronics (down 3.10%), Tata Motors (down 2.37%), Trent (down 1.93%), Power Grid Corporation of India (down 1.59%), and Axis Bank (down 1.12%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Bharat Forge, Lupin, Indian Hotels Company, Vodafone Idea, and Muthoot Finance.

Top Losers: Polycab India, Godrej Properties, Oberoi Realty, L&T Finance, and Phoenix Mills.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Five Star Business Finance, Tejas Networks, Manappuram Finance, and Natco Pharma.

Top Losers: Aditya Birla Real Estate, Indiamart Intermesh, Tanla Platforms, KEC International, and Titagarh Rail Systems.

BSE:

Top Gainers: Star Cement (up 7.11%), Elgi Equipments (up 6.78%), Avanti Feeds (up 4.51%), Bajaj Holdings & Investment (up 4.35%), and Multi Commodity Exchange of India (up 3.96%).

Top Losers: India Cements (down 8.35%), Aditya Birla Real Estate (down 6.87%), Sunteck Realty (down 6.47%), Indiamart Intermesh (down 6.44%), and Polycab India (down 6.23%).

NSE:

Top Gainers: Elgi Equipments (up 5.61%), Bajaj Holdings & Investment (up 4.53%), Multi Commodity Exchange of India (up 3.99%), Avanti Feeds (up 3.95%), and Five Star Business Finance (up 3.66%).

Top Losers: Elecon Engineering Co (down 9.05%), India Cements (down 8.29%), Aditya Birla Real Estate (down 6.65%), Indiamart Intermesh (down 6.60%), and Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy (down 6.43%).

