Top Gainers and Losers today on 22 July, 2024: Grasim Industries, NTPC, Wipro, Kotak Mahindra Bank among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 102.57 points, or -0.13, to settle at 80604.65, while the Nifty lost 21.65 points, or -0.09, to close at 24530.9.

Published22 Jul 2024, 04:03 PM IST
Top Gainers and Losers today
Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty closed at 24530.9, down by 0.09%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 24595.2 and a low of 24362.3. The Sensex traded between 80800.92 and 80100.65 and closed 0.13% lower at 80604.65, which was 102.57 points below the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 1.74% higher. Similarly, small cap stocks also outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 18397.75, up by 165.3 points and 0.9% higher.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: -0.29%

- In the last 1 month: 4.15%

- In the last 3 months: 9.76%

- In the last 6 months: 15.43%

- In the last 1 year: 24.62%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Grasim Industries (up 2.50%), NTPC (up 2.43%), Ultratech Cement (up 2.29%), HDFC Bank (up 2.19%), and Dr Reddys Laboratories (up 2.03%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Wipro (down 9.22%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 3.52%), Reliance Industries (down 3.50%), ITC (down 1.69%), and SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.61%).

The bank nifty ended at 52265.6, with an intraday high of 52427.0 and a low of 51874.55. The bank nifty's performance in terms of returns is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -0.27%

- In the last 1 month: 1.18%

- In the last 3 months: 9.16%

- In the last 6 months: 16.21%

- In the last 1 year: 13.92%

Here is the list of stocks that were the top gainers and losers during the trading session on July 22, 2024:

Sensex Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top Gainers: NTPC (up 2.48%), Ultratech Cement (up 2.20%), HDFC Bank (up 2.10%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 1.96%), and Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.95%)

- Top Losers: Wipro (down 9.24%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 3.55%), Reliance Industries (down 3.49%), ITC (down 1.69%), and State Bank Of India (down 1.22%)

Nifty Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top Gainers: Grasim Industries (up 2.50%), NTPC (up 2.43%), Ultratech Cement (up 2.29%), HDFC Bank (up 2.19%), and Dr Reddys Laboratories (up 2.03%)

- Top Losers: Wipro (down 9.22%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 3.52%), Reliance Industries (down 3.50%), ITC (down 1.69%), and SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.61%)

Nifty MidCap 50 Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top Gainers: Indian Hotels Company, P I Industries, Oberoi Realty, Gujarat Gas Company, and Persistent Systems

- Top Losers: Dalmia Bharat, L&T FINANCE, Polycab India, Page Industries, and Astral

Nifty Small Cap 100 Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top Gainers: NBCC India, Great Eastern Shipping Company, Cochin Shipyard, Hindustan Copper, and Aarti Industries

- Top Losers: Tejas Networks, Raymond, Intellect Design Arena, Birlasoft, and CEAT

BSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top Gainers: Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertil (up 9.86%), NBCC India (up 7.60%), Indian Hotels Company (up 7.44%), Chalet Hotels (up 7.32%), and KNR Constructions (up 5.70%)

- Top Losers: Wipro (down 9.24%), Clara Industries (down 8.09%), Tejas Networks (down 6.44%), Phoenix Mills (down 6.04%), and Raymond (down 5.00%)

NSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top Gainers: Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertil (up 9.81%), NBCC India (up 7.64%), Indian Hotels Company (up 7.35%), Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan (up 6.62%), and Chalet Hotels (up 6.06%)

- Top Losers: Wipro (down 9.22%), Tejas Networks (down 6.58%), Phoenix Mills (down 6.03%), Raymond (down 5.00%), and Blue Dart Express (down 4.59%).

Source: [BSE Top Gainers](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-gainers), [BSE Top Losers](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-losers), [NSE Top Gainers](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-gainers), [NSE Top Losers](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-losers)

First Published:22 Jul 2024, 04:03 PM IST
