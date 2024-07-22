Top Gainers and Losers today on 22 July, 2024: Grasim Industries, NTPC, Wipro, Kotak Mahindra Bank among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty closed at 24530.9, down by 0.09%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 24595.2 and a low of 24362.3. The Sensex traded between 80800.92 and 80100.65 and closed 0.13% lower at 80604.65, which was 102.57 points below the opening price.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 1.74% higher. Similarly, small cap stocks also outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 18397.75, up by 165.3 points and 0.9% higher.
The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:
- In the last 1 week: -0.29%
- In the last 1 month: 4.15%
- In the last 3 months: 9.76%
- In the last 6 months: 15.43%
- In the last 1 year: 24.62%
Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today
The top gainers in the Nifty index were Grasim Industries (up 2.50%), NTPC (up 2.43%), Ultratech Cement (up 2.29%), HDFC Bank (up 2.19%), and Dr Reddys Laboratories (up 2.03%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Wipro (down 9.22%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 3.52%), Reliance Industries (down 3.50%), ITC (down 1.69%), and SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.61%).
The bank nifty ended at 52265.6, with an intraday high of 52427.0 and a low of 51874.55. The bank nifty's performance in terms of returns is as follows:
- In the last 1 week: -0.27%
- In the last 1 month: 1.18%
- In the last 3 months: 9.16%
- In the last 6 months: 16.21%
- In the last 1 year: 13.92%
Here is the list of stocks that were the top gainers and losers during the trading session on July 22, 2024:
Sensex Top Gainers And Losers Today
- Top Gainers: NTPC (up 2.48%), Ultratech Cement (up 2.20%), HDFC Bank (up 2.10%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 1.96%), and Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.95%)
- Top Losers: Wipro (down 9.24%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 3.55%), Reliance Industries (down 3.49%), ITC (down 1.69%), and State Bank Of India (down 1.22%)
Nifty Top Gainers And Losers Today
- Top Gainers: Grasim Industries (up 2.50%), NTPC (up 2.43%), Ultratech Cement (up 2.29%), HDFC Bank (up 2.19%), and Dr Reddys Laboratories (up 2.03%)
- Top Losers: Wipro (down 9.22%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 3.52%), Reliance Industries (down 3.50%), ITC (down 1.69%), and SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.61%)
Nifty MidCap 50 Top Gainers And Losers Today
- Top Gainers: Indian Hotels Company, P I Industries, Oberoi Realty, Gujarat Gas Company, and Persistent Systems
- Top Losers: Dalmia Bharat, L&T FINANCE, Polycab India, Page Industries, and Astral
Nifty Small Cap 100 Top Gainers And Losers Today
- Top Gainers: NBCC India, Great Eastern Shipping Company, Cochin Shipyard, Hindustan Copper, and Aarti Industries
- Top Losers: Tejas Networks, Raymond, Intellect Design Arena, Birlasoft, and CEAT
BSE Top Gainers And Losers Today
- Top Gainers: Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertil (up 9.86%), NBCC India (up 7.60%), Indian Hotels Company (up 7.44%), Chalet Hotels (up 7.32%), and KNR Constructions (up 5.70%)
- Top Losers: Wipro (down 9.24%), Clara Industries (down 8.09%), Tejas Networks (down 6.44%), Phoenix Mills (down 6.04%), and Raymond (down 5.00%)
NSE Top Gainers And Losers Today
- Top Gainers: Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertil (up 9.81%), NBCC India (up 7.64%), Indian Hotels Company (up 7.35%), Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan (up 6.62%), and Chalet Hotels (up 6.06%)
- Top Losers: Wipro (down 9.22%), Tejas Networks (down 6.58%), Phoenix Mills (down 6.03%), Raymond (down 5.00%), and Blue Dart Express (down 4.59%).
Source: [BSE Top Gainers](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-gainers), [BSE Top Losers](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-losers), [NSE Top Gainers](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-gainers), [NSE Top Losers](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-losers)