Top Gainers and Losers today on 22 March, 2024: Hero Motocorp, Maruti Suzuki India, LTI Mindtree, Infosys among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 190.75 points, or 0.26, to settle at 72641.19, while the Nifty gained 84.8 points, or 0.39, to close at 22011.95.
The Nifty closed at 22011.95, up by 0.39% for the day. It reached a high of 22180.7 and a low of 21883.3 during the trading session. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between 73115.62 and 72172.09, closing 0.26% higher at 72641.19, which was 190.75 points above the opening price.
