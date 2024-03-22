Top Gainers and Losers today on 22 March, 2024: Hero Motocorp, Maruti Suzuki India, LTI Mindtree, Infosys among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 190.75 points, or 0.26, to settle at 72641.19, while the Nifty gained 84.8 points, or 0.39, to close at 22011.95.

The Nifty closed at 22011.95, up by 0.39% for the day. It reached a high of 22180.7 and a low of 21883.3 during the trading session. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between 73115.62 and 72172.09, closing 0.26% higher at 72641.19, which was 190.75 points above the opening price.

In terms of performance, the Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.18% higher, while the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 14960.3, up by 96.45 points or 0.64%.

Looking at the returns of the Nifty 50, it has shown the following performance in the given time periods: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In the last 1 week: 0.25%

- In the last 1 month: -0.62%

- In the last 3 months: 3.42%

- In the last 6 months: 12.22%

- In the last 1 year: 28.73%

In the Nifty index, the top gainers were Hero Motocorp (up 3.63%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 3.61%), UPL (up 3.17%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 3.13%), and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 2.79%). On the other hand, the top losers were LTI Mindtree (down 3.00%), Infosys (down 2.95%), Wipro (down 2.67%), HCL Technologies (down 2.38%), and Tech Mahindra (down 1.57%).

The bank nifty ended at 46684.9, with an intraday high of 46974.15 and a low of 46566.8. The bank nifty performance in different time periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 0.54%

- In the last 1 month: -0.16%

- In the last 3 months: -1.36%

- In the last 6 months: 5.01%

- In the last 1 year: 17.12%

Moving on to the top gainers and losers in different indices, the Sensex top gainers were Maruti Suzuki India (up 3.55%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 2.77%), Titan Company (up 2.21%), ITC (up 1.71%), and Indusind Bank (up 1.70%). The top losers in the Sensex were Infosys (down 2.98%), Wipro (down 2.73%), HCL Technologies (down 2.46%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.53%), and Tech Mahindra (down 1.33%).

In the Nifty MidCap 50, the top gainers were Indus Towers, Vodafone Idea, HDFC Asset Management Company, Bharat Forge, and REC. The top losers were Coforge, Persistent Systems, Abbott India, NMDC, and Mphasis.

For the Nifty Small Cap 100, the top gainers were Laxmi Organic Industries, Computer Age Management Services, Amber Enterprises India, Global Health, and Karur Vysya Bank. The top losers were BSE, Piramal Pharma, Bikaji Foods International, Hindustan Copper, and Metropolis Healthcare.

Moving to the BSE, the top gainers were Indus Towers (up 8.22%), Laxmi Organic Industries (up 8.07%), Carborundum Universal (up 7.85%), Swan Energy (up 6.68%), and Sumitomo Chemical India (up 5.93%). The top losers were Tata Investment Corporation (down 5.00%), LTI Mindtree (down 3.01%), Gujarat Ambuja Exports (down 3.00%), Infosys (down 2.98%), and Persistent Systems (down 2.90%).

Lastly, in the NSE, the top gainers were Indus Towers (up 8.43%), Laxmi Organic Industries (up 8.23%), Carborundum Universal (up 8.08%), Swan Energy (up 6.99%), and Sumitomo Chemical India (up 5.76%). The top losers were Tata Investment Corporation (down 5.00%), Gujarat Ambuja Exports (down 3.06%), LTI Mindtree (down 3.00%), Infosys (down 2.95%), and Coforge (down 2.92%).

