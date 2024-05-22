Active Stocks
Wed May 22 2024 15:59:56
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 173.30 -0.57%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 439.75 1.10%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 819.30 -1.35%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 373.40 0.40%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,700.40 0.19%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Top Gainers and Losers today on 22 May, 2024: Cipla, Hindustan Unilever, Shriram Finance, State Bank Of India among most active stocks; Check full list here
BackBack

Top Gainers and Losers today on 22 May, 2024: Cipla, Hindustan Unilever, Shriram Finance, State Bank Of India among most active stocks; Check full list here

Livemint

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 267.75 points, or 0.36, to settle at 73953.31, while the Nifty gained 68.75 points, or 0.31, to close at 22529.05.

Top Gainers and Losers todayPremium
Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty index closed at 22529.05, up by 0.31% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22629.5 and a low of 22483.15. The Sensex traded between 74307.79 and 73860.33, closing 0.36% higher at 73953.31, which was 267.75 points above the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 underperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.03% higher. The Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 16939.85, down by 59.35 points or 0.35%.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 1.79%

- In the last 1 month: 1.17%

- In the last 3 months: 1.71%

- In the last 6 months: 14.06%

- In the last 1 year: 23.39%

Top gainers in the Nifty index today were Cipla (up 2.77%), Hindustan Unilever (up 2.43%), Tata Consumer (up 2.41%), Coal India (up 2.25%), and Britannia Industries (up 1.72%). The top losers in the Nifty index were Shriram Finance (down 1.54%), State Bank Of India (down 1.43%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (down 1.35%), Hindalco Industries (down 1.30%), and Hero Motocorp (down 1.15%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 48048.2, with an intraday high of 48114.05 and a low of 47435.25. The performance of the Bank Nifty in different timeframes is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 0.29%

- In the last 1 month: -0.2%

- In the last 3 months: 1.94%

- In the last 6 months: 10.08%

- In the last 1 year: 8.98%

Here is a list of the top gainers and losers in various indices during the trading session on May 22, 2024:

Sensex Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top gainers: Hindustan Unilever (up 2.45%), Reliance Industries (up 1.72%), Infosys (up 1.43%), Asian Paints (up 1.22%), ITC (up 1.10%)

- Top losers: State Bank Of India (down 1.35%), Axis Bank (down 0.87%), ICICI Bank (down 0.66%), Tata Steel (down 0.57%), Tata Motors (down 0.39%)

Nifty Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top gainers: Cipla (up 2.77%), Hindustan Unilever (up 2.43%), Tata Consumer (up 2.41%), Coal India (up 2.25%), Britannia Industries (up 1.72%)

- Top losers: Shriram Finance (down 1.54%), State Bank Of India (down 1.43%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (down 1.35%), Hindalco Industries (down 1.30%), Hero Motocorp (down 1.15%)

Nifty MidCap 50 Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top gainers: Suzlon Energy, P I Industries, Page Industries, Oberoi Realty, Coforge

- Top losers: Bharat Heavy Electricals, NMDC, Steel Authority Of India, Max Financial Services, Au Small Finance Bank

Nifty Small Cap 100 Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top gainers: Baheti Recycling Industries, Finolex Cables, JBM Auto, CIE Automotive India, IRB Infrastructure Developers

- Top losers: JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Hindustan Copper, Indian Energy Exchange, IRCON International, Blue Star

BSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top gainers: General Insurance Corporation Of India (up 9.70%), Finolex Cables (up 9.60%), The New India Assurance Company (up 6.61%), CIE Automotive India (up 6.54%), IRB Infrastructure Developers (up 5.90%)

- Top losers: Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (down 8.20%), Bharat Heavy Electricals (down 5.42%), Rainbow Childrens Medicare (down 5.35%), JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (down 4.23%), Linde India (down 4.18%)

NSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top gainers: Baheti Recycling Industries (up 9.98%), Finolex Cables (up 9.58%), B E M L (up 9.13%), JBM Auto (up 6.29%), CIE Automotive India (up 6.01%)

- Top losers: Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (down 8.17%), Maharashtra Seamless (down 6.85%), Bharat Heavy Electricals (down 5.40%), Rainbow Childrens Medicare (down 5.17%), Trident Techlabs (down 5.00%)

Source: [LiveMint](https://www.livemint.com)

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 22 May 2024, 04:03 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue