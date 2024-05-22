Top Gainers and Losers today on 22 May, 2024: Cipla, Hindustan Unilever, Shriram Finance, State Bank Of India among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty index closed at 22529.05, up by 0.31% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22629.5 and a low of 22483.15. The Sensex traded between 74307.79 and 73860.33, closing 0.36% higher at 73953.31, which was 267.75 points above the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 underperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.03% higher. The Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 16939.85, down by 59.35 points or 0.35%.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 1.79%

- In the last 1 month: 1.17%

- In the last 3 months: 1.71%

- In the last 6 months: 14.06%

- In the last 1 year: 23.39%

Top gainers in the Nifty index today were Cipla (up 2.77%), Hindustan Unilever (up 2.43%), Tata Consumer (up 2.41%), Coal India (up 2.25%), and Britannia Industries (up 1.72%). The top losers in the Nifty index were Shriram Finance (down 1.54%), State Bank Of India (down 1.43%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (down 1.35%), Hindalco Industries (down 1.30%), and Hero Motocorp (down 1.15%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 48048.2, with an intraday high of 48114.05 and a low of 47435.25. The performance of the Bank Nifty in different timeframes is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 0.29%

- In the last 1 month: -0.2%

- In the last 3 months: 1.94%

- In the last 6 months: 10.08%

- In the last 1 year: 8.98%

Here is a list of the top gainers and losers in various indices during the trading session on May 22, 2024:

Sensex Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top gainers: Hindustan Unilever (up 2.45%), Reliance Industries (up 1.72%), Infosys (up 1.43%), Asian Paints (up 1.22%), ITC (up 1.10%)

- Top losers: State Bank Of India (down 1.35%), Axis Bank (down 0.87%), ICICI Bank (down 0.66%), Tata Steel (down 0.57%), Tata Motors (down 0.39%)

Nifty Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top gainers: Cipla (up 2.77%), Hindustan Unilever (up 2.43%), Tata Consumer (up 2.41%), Coal India (up 2.25%), Britannia Industries (up 1.72%)

- Top losers: Shriram Finance (down 1.54%), State Bank Of India (down 1.43%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (down 1.35%), Hindalco Industries (down 1.30%), Hero Motocorp (down 1.15%)

Nifty MidCap 50 Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top gainers: Suzlon Energy, P I Industries, Page Industries, Oberoi Realty, Coforge

- Top losers: Bharat Heavy Electricals, NMDC, Steel Authority Of India, Max Financial Services, Au Small Finance Bank

Nifty Small Cap 100 Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top gainers: Baheti Recycling Industries, Finolex Cables, JBM Auto, CIE Automotive India, IRB Infrastructure Developers

- Top losers: JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Hindustan Copper, Indian Energy Exchange, IRCON International, Blue Star

BSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top gainers: General Insurance Corporation Of India (up 9.70%), Finolex Cables (up 9.60%), The New India Assurance Company (up 6.61%), CIE Automotive India (up 6.54%), IRB Infrastructure Developers (up 5.90%)

- Top losers: Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (down 8.20%), Bharat Heavy Electricals (down 5.42%), Rainbow Childrens Medicare (down 5.35%), JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (down 4.23%), Linde India (down 4.18%)

NSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top gainers: Baheti Recycling Industries (up 9.98%), Finolex Cables (up 9.58%), B E M L (up 9.13%), JBM Auto (up 6.29%), CIE Automotive India (up 6.01%)

- Top losers: Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (down 8.17%), Maharashtra Seamless (down 6.85%), Bharat Heavy Electricals (down 5.40%), Rainbow Childrens Medicare (down 5.17%), Trident Techlabs (down 5.00%)

Source: [LiveMint](https://www.livemint.com)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!