Top gainers and losers today on 22 November, 2023: Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Cipla, Indusind Bank, Hindalco Industries among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top gainers and losers today on 22 November, 2023: Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Cipla, Indusind Bank, Hindalco Industries among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 92.47 points, or 0.14, to settle at 65930.77, while the Nifty gained 28.45 points, or 0.14, to close at 19783.4.

Nifty closed at 19,783.4, recording a gain of 0.14%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 19,825.55 and a low of 19,703.85. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between 66,063.43 and 65,664.85, closing 0.14% higher at 65,930.77, which was 92.47 points above the opening price.

In comparison to the Nifty 50, the Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.11% lower, underperforming the main index. Similarly, the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 13,857.8, down by 167.85 points, and 1.21% lower, also underperforming the Nifty 50.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 0.69%

- In the last 1 month: 2.75%

- In the last 3 months: 2.14%

- In the last 6 months: 8.17%

- In the last 1 year: 8.59%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Cipla, NTPC, Infosys, and Power Grid Corporation Of India. These stocks recorded gains of 3.63%, 1.46%, 1.46%, 1.31%, and 1.27% respectively. On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Indusind Bank, Hindalco Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, and Adani Enterprises. These stocks recorded losses of 2.11%, 1.30%, 1.22%, 1.18%, and 1.09% respectively.

The Bank Nifty ended at 43,689.15, with an intraday high of 43,692.5 and a low of 43,230.95. The performance of the Bank Nifty over different time periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -1.74%

- In the last 1 month: 0.65%

- In the last 3 months: -1.27%

- In the last 6 months: -1.03%

- In the last 1 year: 2.3%

In the trading session on November 22, 2023, the top gainers and losers in various indices were as follows:

Sensex:

- Top gainers: NTPC, Infosys, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Titan Company, Tech Mahindra

- Top losers: Indusind Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki India, State Bank Of India

Nifty:

- Top gainers: Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Cipla, NTPC, Infosys, Power Grid Corporation Of India

- Top losers: Indusind Bank, Hindalco Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Adani Enterprises

Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top gainers: Aurobindo Pharma, Jubilant Foodworks, Persistent Systems, Bharat Forge, Bata India

- Top losers: Dalmia Bharat, Vodafone Idea, Oberoi Realty, Oracle Financial Services Softwa, Escorts Kubota

Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top gainers: Vardhaman Textiles, Carborundum Universal, Aegis Logistics, Balrampur Chini Mills, Rain Industries

- Top losers: Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Jindal Stainless, Suzlon Energy, Sonata Software, KPIT Technologies

BSE:

- Top gainers: Vardhaman Textiles, The New India Assurance Company, Carborundum Universal, Aegis Logistics, FDC

- Top losers: Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Jindal Stainless, Suzlon Energy, Sonata Software, Apar Industries

NSE:

- Top gainers: Vardhaman Textiles, The New India Assurance Company, Carborundum Universal, FDC, Aegis Logistics

- Top losers: Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Jindal Stainless, Jindal Saw, Suzlon Energy, Sonata Software

Updated: 22 Nov 2023, 04:03 PM IST
