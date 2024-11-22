Top Gainers and Losers today on 22 November, 2024: State Bank Of India, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Auto among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 1961.32 points, or 2.54, to settle at 77155.79, while the Nifty gained 557.35 points, or 2.39, to close at 23349.9.

The stock market experienced notable fluctuations today, with the Nifty index closing at 23,349.9, reflecting an increase of 2.39%. During the trading session, the Nifty reached a peak of 23,956.1 and dipped to a low of 23,359.0. The Sensex demonstrated a similar upward trend, trading within a range of 79,218.19 and 77,226.69, ultimately closing 2.54% higher at 77,155.79, which is 1,961.32 points above its opening price.

The Midcap index showed weaker performance compared to the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing up by 1.23%. Additionally, small-cap stocks lagged behind the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 17,596.6, reflecting an increase of 158.95 points or 0.9%.

The Nifty 50 has yielded varying returns over different time frames, as detailed below:

- In the last week: 1.99%

- In the last month: -2.26%

- In the last three months: -3.59%

- In the last six months: 5.85%

- In the last year: 20.73%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index included State Bank of India (up 4.52%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 4.22%), Titan Company (up 4.10%), Ultratech Cement (up 3.84%), and ITC (up 3.83%). Conversely, the only notable loser was Bajaj Auto, which decreased by 0.25%. The Bank Nifty concluded at 50,372.9, having reached an intraday high of 51,271.5 and a low of 50,508.25. The performance of the Bank Nifty over various periods is as follows:

- In the last week: 1.54%

- In the last month: -0.23%

- In the last three months: 0.31%

- In the last six months: 7.03%

- In the last year: 17.7%

Below is the list of stocks categorized as top gainers and losers during the trading session on November 22, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: State Bank of India (up 4.51%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 4.13%), Titan Company (up 4.10%), ITC (up 3.92%), Infosys (up 3.75%)

Top Losers:

Nifty:

Top Gainers: State Bank of India (up 4.52%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 4.22%), Titan Company (up 4.10%), Ultratech Cement (up 3.84%), ITC (up 3.83%)

Top Losers: Bajaj Auto (down 0.25%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Phoenix Mills, Godrej Properties, Mphasis, Oracle Financial Services Software, Polycab India

Top Losers: Vodafone Idea, APL Apollo Tubes, Voltas, Federal Bank, P I Industries

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals, Castrol India, NCC, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Global Health

Top Losers: Honasa Consumer, Olectra Greentech, Triveni Turbines, Computer Age Management Services, Five Star Business Finance

BSE:

Top Gainers: Fine Organic Industries (up 8.84%), Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals (up 8.62%), Easy Trip Planners (up 8.58%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (up 7.35%), Sobha (up 6.66%)

Top Losers: Adani Green Energy (down 8.20%), Adani Energy Solutions (down 6.92%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 5.38%), Ratnamani Metals & Tubes (down 4.42%), Godfrey Phillips India (down 3.86%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Fine Organic Industries (up 9.62%), Easy Trip Planners (up 8.50%), Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals (up 8.41%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (up 7.44%), Sobha (up 7.41%)

Top Losers: Adani Green Energy (down 8.20%), Adani Energy Solutions (down 6.93%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 5.62%), Honasa Consumer (down 5.45%), Ratnamani Metals & Tubes (down 4.50%).