Top Gainers and Losers today on 22 October, 2024: ICICI Bank, Adani Enterprises, Bharat Electronics among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 930.55 points, or -1.15, to settle at 81151.27, while the Nifty lost 309.0 points, or -1.25, to close at 24781.1.

Published22 Oct 2024, 04:03 PM IST
Top Gainers and Losers today
Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : **Market Performance Overview**

The Nifty index concluded the trading session at 24,781.1, representing a decline of 1.25%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 24,882.0 and a low of 24,445.8. The Sensex exhibited a trading range between 81,504.24 and 80,149.53, ultimately closing 1.15% lower at 81,151.27, which is 930.55 points below its opening price.

The Midcap index notably underperformed compared to the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing down by 2.45%. Similarly, small-cap stocks also lagged behind the Nifty 50, as evidenced by the Nifty Small Cap 100, which ended at 18,797.4, a decrease of 736.4 points, or 3.92%.

In terms of returns, the Nifty 50 has recorded the following performance over various time frames:

- Last 1 Week: -2.42%

- Last 1 Month: -5.74%

- Last 3 Months: -0.24%

- Last 6 Months: 9.46%

- Last 1 Year: 26.8%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

Among the top gainers in the Nifty index was ICICI Bank, which increased by 0.67%. Conversely, the leading losers included Adani Enterprises, which fell by 3.88%, followed by Bharat Electronics (down 3.77%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 3.70%), Coal India (down 3.51%), and Tata Steel (down 2.99%).

The Bank Nifty concluded the day at 51,962.7, having reached an intraday high of 52,257.3 and a low of 51,184.9. The performance of the Bank Nifty over different periods is as follows:

- Last 1 Week: -1.35%

- Last 1 Month: -5.36%

- Last 3 Months: -2.06%

- Last 6 Months: 6.84%

- Last 1 Year: 18.66%

The following is a list of stocks that were identified as the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on October 22, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: ICICI Bank (up 0.67%)

Top Losers: Mahindra & Mahindra (down 3.79%), Tata Steel (down 2.94%), State Bank Of India (down 2.91%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 2.89%), Tata Motors (down 2.64%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: ICICI Bank (up 0.67%)

Top Losers: Adani Enterprises (down 3.88%), Bharat Electronics (down 3.77%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 3.70%), Coal India (down 3.51%), Tata Steel (down 2.99%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Phoenix Mills, Colgate Palmolive India

Top Losers: Supreme Industries, L&T Finance, Yes Bank, NMDC, SRF

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: City Union Bank, Century Textiles & Industries, Apar Industries

Top Losers: Aditya Birla Real Estate, HFCL, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals, Gujarat Mineral Development Corp, Hindustan Copper

BSE:

Top Gainers: Poly Medicure (up 3.50%), Varun Beverages (up 2.78%), Hindustan Zinc (up 2.37%), Tube Investments Of India (up 2.08%), City Union Bank (up 11.77%)

Top Losers: Aditya Birla Real Estate (down 9.72%), HFCL (down 7.48%), Finolex Industries (down 7.44%), NLC India (down 7.21%), Punjab National Bank (down 7.18%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Poly Medicure (up 3.01%), Varun Beverages (up 2.78%), Hindustan Zinc (up 2.36%), Tube Investments Of India (up 2.25%), City Union Bank (up 11.87%)

Top Losers: Supreme Industries (down 9.92%), Aditya Birla Real Estate (down 9.67%), Jupiter Wagons (down 8.48%), HFCL (down 8.06%), Finolex Industries (down 7.65%).

