Top gainers and losers today on 22 September, 2023: Indusind Bank, Maruti Suzuki India, Dr Reddys Laboratories, Wipro among most active stocks; Check full list here
The Nifty closed at 19742.35, down by 0.34%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 19798.65 and a low of 19657.5. Similarly, the Sensex traded between 66445.47 and 65952.83, closing 0.33% down at 66230.24, which was 221.09 points below the opening price.

In comparison to the Nifty 50, the Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.07% down, while the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 12444.45, up by 31.8 points and 0.26% higher.

Over the last periods, the Nifty 50 has provided the following returns: -2.61% in the last 1 week, 1.38% in the last 1 month, 4.76% in the last 3 months, 14.65% in the last 6 months, and 11.54% in the last 1 year.

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Indusind Bank (up 2.95%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 2.44%), State Bank Of India (up 1.70%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.51%), and Bajaj Finserve (up 1.15%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 2.67%), Wipro (down 2.44%), Cipla (down 1.70%), Bajaj Auto (down 1.65%), and UPL (down 1.64%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 44623.85, with an intraday high of 44996.75 and a low of 44548.9. The Bank Nifty's performance over the last periods is as follows: -3.55% in the last 1 week, 1.36% in the last 1 month, 1.98% in the last 3 months, 11.48% in the last 6 months, and 9.75% in the last 1 year.

Here is a list of the top gainers and losers in the Sensex, Nifty, Nifty MidCap 50, Nifty Small Cap 100, BSE, and NSE indices during the trading session on 22nd September 2023:

Sensex:

- Top Gainers: Indusind Bank (up 2.92%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 2.34%), State Bank Of India (up 1.67%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.52%), and Bajaj Finserve (up 1.11%).

- Top Losers: Wipro (down 2.32%), HDFC Bank (down 1.57%), Ultratech Cement (down 1.50%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 1.34%), and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 1.26%).

Nifty:

- Top Gainers: Indusind Bank (up 2.95%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 2.44%), State Bank Of India (up 1.70%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.51%), and Bajaj Finserve (up 1.15%).

- Top Losers: Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 2.67%), Wipro (down 2.44%), Cipla (down 1.70%), Bajaj Auto (down 1.65%), and UPL (down 1.64%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top Gainers: REC, Vodafone Idea, Power Finance Corp, Punjab National Bank, Persistent Systems.

- Top Losers: Zydus Lifesciences, Alkem Laboratories, Astral, Lupin, Polycab India.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top Gainers: Central Bank Of India, Century Textiles & Industries, Rail Vikas Nigam, Bank Of Maharashtra, Granules India.

- Top Losers: Brightcom Group, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, KEI Industries, Sonata Software, Lux Industries.

BSE:

- Top Gainers: Central Bank Of India (up 8.40%), JSW Energy (up 7.01%), Century Textiles & Industries (up 6.46%), Berger Paints India (up 6.42%), Tata Investment Corporation (up 6.23%).

- Top Losers: Saregama India (down 4.70%), JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (down 3.63%), KEI Industries (down 3.58%), Info Edge India (down 3.57%), Cochin Shipyard (down 3.52%).

NSE:

- Top Gainers: Central Bank Of India (up 8.42%), JSW Energy (up 7.19%), Century Textiles & Industries (up 6.84%), Berger Paints India (up 6.63%), Tata Investment Corporation (up 6.27%).

- Top Losers: Brightcom Group (down 4.95%), JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (down 4.47%), KEI Industries (down 3.65%), Cochin Shipyard (down 3.53%), Sonata Software (down 3.30%).

Updated: 22 Sep 2023, 04:03 PM IST
