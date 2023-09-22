Top gainers and losers today on 22 September, 2023: Indusind Bank, Maruti Suzuki India, Dr Reddys Laboratories, Wipro among most active stocks; Check full list here1 min read 22 Sep 2023, 04:03 PM IST
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 221.09 points, or -0.33, to settle at 66230.24, while the Nifty lost 68.1 points, or -0.34, to close at 19742.35.
The Nifty closed at 19742.35, down by 0.34%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 19798.65 and a low of 19657.5. Similarly, the Sensex traded between 66445.47 and 65952.83, closing 0.33% down at 66230.24, which was 221.09 points below the opening price.
