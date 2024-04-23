Top Gainers and Losers today on 23 April, 2024: Grasim Industries, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Bharat Petroleum Corporation among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 89.83 points, or 0.12, to settle at 73648.62, while the Nifty gained 31.6 points, or 0.14, to close at 22336.4.
The Nifty closed at 22,336.4, up by 0.14% for the day. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22,447.55 and a low of 22,349.45. The Sensex traded between 74,059.89 and 73,688.31, closing 0.12% higher at 73,648.62, which was 89.83 points above the opening price.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started