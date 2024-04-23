Top Gainers and Losers today on 23 April, 2024: Grasim Industries, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Bharat Petroleum Corporation among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 22,336.4, up by 0.14% for the day. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22,447.55 and a low of 22,349.45. The Sensex traded between 74,059.89 and 73,688.31, closing 0.12% higher at 73,648.62, which was 89.83 points above the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.73% higher. Similarly, the Nifty Small Cap 100 also outperformed the Nifty 50, ending at 16,484.2, up by 202.95 points or 1.23% higher.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 Week: 1.04%

- In the last 1 Month: 1.69%

- In the last 3 Months: 5.36%

- In the last 6 Months: 16.06%

- In the last 1 Year: 26.12%

In the Nifty index, the top gainers were Grasim Industries (up 3.93%), Bharti Airtel (up 3.45%), Nestle India (up 1.73%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.65%), and HCL Technologies (up 1.42%). On the other hand, the top losers were Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 3.60%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 1.73%), Reliance Industries (down 1.39%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.34%), and Hindalco Industries (down 1.09%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 47,924.9, with an intraday high of 48,302.7 and a low of 47,899.3. The Bank Nifty has provided the following performance:

- In the last 1 Week: 1.1%

- In the last 1 Month: 3.02%

- In the last 3 Months: 6.64%

- In the last 6 Months: 11.25%

- In the last 1 Year: 12.59%

The top gainers and losers in various indices are as follows:

Sensex:

- Top Gainers: Bharti Airtel (up 3.38%), Nestle India (up 1.77%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.53%), HCL Technologies (up 1.42%), Tata Motors (up 1.34%)

- Top Losers: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 3.63%), Reliance Industries (down 1.42%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.00%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.63%), Bajaj Finance (down 0.58%)

Nifty:

- Top Gainers: Grasim Industries (up 3.93%), Bharti Airtel (up 3.45%), Nestle India (up 1.73%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.65%), HCL Technologies (up 1.42%)

- Top Losers: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 3.60%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 1.73%), Reliance Industries (down 1.39%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.34%), Hindalco Industries (down 1.09%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top Gainers: Aditya Birla Capital, Oberoi Realty, Indian Hotels Company, Indus Towers, Steel Authority Of India

- Top Losers: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Oracle Financial Services Softwa, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Lupin, NMDC

Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top Gainers: Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, Welspun Living, Honasa Consumer, NBCC India, Himadri Speciality Chemical

- Top Losers: Nippon Life, Five Star Business Finance, Hindustan Copper, Cyient, Olectra Greentech

BSE:

- Top Gainers: Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail (up 9.61%), Tata Teleservices Maharashtra (up 9.17%), Hatsun Agro Product (up 8.63%), Welspun Living (up 8.33%), NBCC India (up 7.78%)

- Top Losers: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (down 5.47%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com (down 5.00%), Sapphire Foods India (down 4.52%), Rallis India (down 4.12%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 3.63%)

NSE:

- Top Gainers: Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail (up 9.45%), Tata Teleservices Maharashtra (up 9.27%), Welspun Living (up 8.19%), Honasa Consumer (up 8.18%), NBCC India (up 7.23%)

- Top Losers: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (down 5.52%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com (down 5.00%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 3.60%), ABB India (down 3.34%), Latent View Analytics (down 2.79%)

Source: [Live Mint](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-gainers), [Live Mint](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-losers), [Live Mint](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-gainers), [Live Mint](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-losers).

