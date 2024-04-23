Top Gainers and Losers today on 23 April, 2024: Grasim Industries, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Bharat Petroleum Corporation among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 89.83 points, or 0.12, to settle at 73648.62, while the Nifty gained 31.6 points, or 0.14, to close at 22336.4.

The Nifty closed at 22,336.4, up by 0.14% for the day. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22,447.55 and a low of 22,349.45. The Sensex traded between 74,059.89 and 73,688.31, closing 0.12% higher at 73,648.62, which was 89.83 points above the opening price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.73% higher. Similarly, the Nifty Small Cap 100 also outperformed the Nifty 50, ending at 16,484.2, up by 202.95 points or 1.23% higher.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In the last 1 Week: 1.04%

- In the last 1 Month: 1.69%

- In the last 3 Months: 5.36% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In the last 6 Months: 16.06%

- In the last 1 Year: 26.12%

In the Nifty index, the top gainers were Grasim Industries (up 3.93%), Bharti Airtel (up 3.45%), Nestle India (up 1.73%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.65%), and HCL Technologies (up 1.42%). On the other hand, the top losers were Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 3.60%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 1.73%), Reliance Industries (down 1.39%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.34%), and Hindalco Industries (down 1.09%). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Bank Nifty ended at 47,924.9, with an intraday high of 48,302.7 and a low of 47,899.3. The Bank Nifty has provided the following performance:

- In the last 1 Week: 1.1%

- In the last 1 Month: 3.02% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In the last 3 Months: 6.64%

- In the last 6 Months: 11.25%

- In the last 1 Year: 12.59% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The top gainers and losers in various indices are as follows:

Sensex:

- Top Gainers: Bharti Airtel (up 3.38%), Nestle India (up 1.77%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.53%), HCL Technologies (up 1.42%), Tata Motors (up 1.34%) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Top Losers: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 3.63%), Reliance Industries (down 1.42%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.00%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.63%), Bajaj Finance (down 0.58%)

Nifty:

- Top Gainers: Grasim Industries (up 3.93%), Bharti Airtel (up 3.45%), Nestle India (up 1.73%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.65%), HCL Technologies (up 1.42%) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Top Losers: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 3.60%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 1.73%), Reliance Industries (down 1.39%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.34%), Hindalco Industries (down 1.09%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top Gainers: Aditya Birla Capital, Oberoi Realty, Indian Hotels Company, Indus Towers, Steel Authority Of India {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Top Losers: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Oracle Financial Services Softwa, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Lupin, NMDC

Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top Gainers: Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, Welspun Living, Honasa Consumer, NBCC India, Himadri Speciality Chemical {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Top Losers: Nippon Life, Five Star Business Finance, Hindustan Copper, Cyient, Olectra Greentech

BSE:

- Top Gainers: Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail (up 9.61%), Tata Teleservices Maharashtra (up 9.17%), Hatsun Agro Product (up 8.63%), Welspun Living (up 8.33%), NBCC India (up 7.78%) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Top Losers: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (down 5.47%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com (down 5.00%), Sapphire Foods India (down 4.52%), Rallis India (down 4.12%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 3.63%)

NSE:

- Top Gainers: Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail (up 9.45%), Tata Teleservices Maharashtra (up 9.27%), Welspun Living (up 8.19%), Honasa Consumer (up 8.18%), NBCC India (up 7.23%) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Top Losers: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (down 5.52%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com (down 5.00%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 3.60%), ABB India (down 3.34%), Latent View Analytics (down 2.79%)

Source: [Live Mint](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-gainers), [Live Mint](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-losers), [Live Mint](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-gainers), [Live Mint](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-losers).

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!