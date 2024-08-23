Top Gainers and Losers today on 23 August, 2024: Bajaj Auto, Coal India, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Wipro among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 33.02 points, or 0.04, to settle at 81053.19, while the Nifty gained 11.65 points, or 0.05, to close at 24811.5.

Livemint
Published23 Aug 2024, 04:03 PM IST
Trade Now
Top Gainers and Losers today
Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Top Gainers and Losers Today: The Nifty closed at 24,811.5, up by 0.05%. During the day, Nifty touched a day high of 24,858.4 and a low of 24,771.65. Sensex traded in the range of 81,231.49 and 80,883.26, closing 0.04% up at 81,053.19, which was 33.02 points above the opening price.

The Midcap index underperformed the Nifty 50 as the Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.68% down. Small cap stocks also underperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 19,099.6, down by 20.35 points and 0.11% lower.

Nifty 50 has given the following returns:

- In the last 1 Week: 1.15%

- In the last 1 Month: 1.4%

- In the last 3 Months: 8.08%

- In the last 6 Months: 11.75%

- In the last 1 Year: 27.66%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Bajaj Auto (up 4.97%), Coal India (up 1.89%), Tata Motors (up 1.56%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.43%), and Bharti Airtel (up 1.37%). Conversely, the top losers in the Nifty index were Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 1.68%), Wipro (down 1.27%), Divis Laboratories (down 1.13%), LTI Mindtree (down 1.10%), and Asian Paints (down 1.00%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 50,985.7 with an intraday high of 51,117.85 and a low of 50,856.7. The Bank Nifty performance has been as follows:

- In the last 1 Week: 0.81%

- In the last 1 Month: -1.65%

- In the last 3 Months: 4.42%

- In the last 6 Months: 8.78%

- In the last 1 Year: 14.49%

Here is the list of stocks that were the top gainers and losers during the trading session on 23 August 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Tata Motors (up 1.53%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.44%), Bharti Airtel (up 1.33%), ICICI Bank (up 1.05%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 0.97%)

Top Losers: Wipro (down 1.23%), Tech Mahindra (down 1.17%), Asian Paints (down 0.98%), Titan Company (down 0.97%), Infosys (down 0.94%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Bajaj Auto (up 4.97%), Coal India (up 1.89%), Tata Motors (up 1.56%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.43%), Bharti Airtel (up 1.37%)

Top Losers: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 1.68%), Wipro (down 1.27%), Divis Laboratories (down 1.13%), LTI Mindtree (down 1.10%), Asian Paints (down 1.00%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Dixon Technologies (India), Escorts Kubota, Suzlon Energy, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Aurobindo Pharma

Top Losers: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial, Petronet LNG, Vodafone Idea, Mphasis, Tube Investments Of India

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Himadri Speciality Chemical, Central Depository Service India, Apar Industries, Radico Khaitan, HFCL

Top Losers: Great Eastern Shipping Company, Triveni Turbines, Indian Energy Exchange, Alok Industries, Praj Industries

BSE:

Top Gainers: FSN E-Commerce Ventures (up 7.84%), Elgi Equipments (up 7.25%), Interglobe Aviation (up 5.16%), Bajaj Auto (up 4.96%), Apar Industries (up 4.94%)

Top Losers: Macrotech Developers (down 4.89%), Varroc Engineering (down 4.46%), Deepak Nitrite (down 4.38%), Prince Pipes & Fittings (down 4.25%), Godfrey Phillips India (down 4.13%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Himadri Speciality Chemical (up 8.99%), Central Depository Service India (up 8.24%), FSN E-Commerce Ventures (up 7.77%), Doms Industries (up 7.57%), Elgi Equipments (up 7.00%)

Top Losers: Macrotech Developers (down 5.04%), Deepak Nitrite (down 4.41%), Prince Pipes & Fittings (down 4.38%), Varroc Engineering (down 4.35%), Great Eastern Shipping Company (down 4.14%).

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
$443 M

1 of 7Read Full Story
€430 M

2 of 7Read Full Story
₹400 Cr

3 of 7Read Full Story
6%

4 of 7Read Full Story
156

5 of 7Read Full Story
9 GW

6 of 7Read Full Story
$2.6 B

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:23 Aug 2024, 04:03 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsTop Gainers and Losers today on 23 August, 2024: Bajaj Auto, Coal India, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Wipro among most active stocks; Check full list here

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

154.15
03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
0.05 (0.03%)

Bharat Electronics

306.05
03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
1.5 (0.49%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

319.10
03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
-5.05 (-1.56%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

352.00
03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
1.95 (0.56%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Himadri Speciality Chemical

527.10
03:47 PM | 23 AUG 2024
43.3 (8.95%)

FSN E-Commerce Ventures

226.90
03:49 PM | 23 AUG 2024
16.5 (7.84%)

Elgi Equipments

693.60
03:41 PM | 23 AUG 2024
46.9 (7.25%)

Doms Industries

2,599.10
03:29 PM | 23 AUG 2024
168.4 (6.93%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,532.00-267.00
    Chennai
    73,890.00450.00
    Delhi
    72,888.00-481.00
    Kolkata
    73,675.0020.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue