Top Gainers and Losers today on 23 August, 2024: Bajaj Auto, Coal India, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Wipro among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Top Gainers and Losers Today: The Nifty closed at 24,811.5, up by 0.05%. During the day, Nifty touched a day high of 24,858.4 and a low of 24,771.65. Sensex traded in the range of 81,231.49 and 80,883.26, closing 0.04% up at 81,053.19, which was 33.02 points above the opening price.
The Midcap index underperformed the Nifty 50 as the Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.68% down. Small cap stocks also underperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 19,099.6, down by 20.35 points and 0.11% lower.
Nifty 50 has given the following returns:
- In the last 1 Week: 1.15%
- In the last 1 Month: 1.4%
- In the last 3 Months: 8.08%
- In the last 6 Months: 11.75%
- In the last 1 Year: 27.66%
Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today
The top gainers in the Nifty index were Bajaj Auto (up 4.97%), Coal India (up 1.89%), Tata Motors (up 1.56%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.43%), and Bharti Airtel (up 1.37%). Conversely, the top losers in the Nifty index were Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 1.68%), Wipro (down 1.27%), Divis Laboratories (down 1.13%), LTI Mindtree (down 1.10%), and Asian Paints (down 1.00%).
The Bank Nifty ended at 50,985.7 with an intraday high of 51,117.85 and a low of 50,856.7. The Bank Nifty performance has been as follows:
- In the last 1 Week: 0.81%
- In the last 1 Month: -1.65%
- In the last 3 Months: 4.42%
- In the last 6 Months: 8.78%
- In the last 1 Year: 14.49%
Here is the list of stocks that were the top gainers and losers during the trading session on 23 August 2024:
Sensex:
Top Gainers: Tata Motors (up 1.53%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.44%), Bharti Airtel (up 1.33%), ICICI Bank (up 1.05%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 0.97%)
Top Losers: Wipro (down 1.23%), Tech Mahindra (down 1.17%), Asian Paints (down 0.98%), Titan Company (down 0.97%), Infosys (down 0.94%)
Nifty:
Top Gainers: Bajaj Auto (up 4.97%), Coal India (up 1.89%), Tata Motors (up 1.56%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.43%), Bharti Airtel (up 1.37%)
Top Losers: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 1.68%), Wipro (down 1.27%), Divis Laboratories (down 1.13%), LTI Mindtree (down 1.10%), Asian Paints (down 1.00%)
Nifty MidCap 50:
Top Gainers: Dixon Technologies (India), Escorts Kubota, Suzlon Energy, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Aurobindo Pharma
Top Losers: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial, Petronet LNG, Vodafone Idea, Mphasis, Tube Investments Of India
Nifty Small Cap 100:
Top Gainers: Himadri Speciality Chemical, Central Depository Service India, Apar Industries, Radico Khaitan, HFCL
Top Losers: Great Eastern Shipping Company, Triveni Turbines, Indian Energy Exchange, Alok Industries, Praj Industries
BSE:
Top Gainers: FSN E-Commerce Ventures (up 7.84%), Elgi Equipments (up 7.25%), Interglobe Aviation (up 5.16%), Bajaj Auto (up 4.96%), Apar Industries (up 4.94%)
Top Losers: Macrotech Developers (down 4.89%), Varroc Engineering (down 4.46%), Deepak Nitrite (down 4.38%), Prince Pipes & Fittings (down 4.25%), Godfrey Phillips India (down 4.13%)
NSE:
Top Gainers: Himadri Speciality Chemical (up 8.99%), Central Depository Service India (up 8.24%), FSN E-Commerce Ventures (up 7.77%), Doms Industries (up 7.57%), Elgi Equipments (up 7.00%)
Top Losers: Macrotech Developers (down 5.04%), Deepak Nitrite (down 4.41%), Prince Pipes & Fittings (down 4.38%), Varroc Engineering (down 4.35%), Great Eastern Shipping Company (down 4.14%).