Top Gainers and Losers today on 23 August, 2024: Bajaj Auto, Coal India, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Wipro among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Midcap index underperformed the Nifty 50 as the Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.68% down. Small cap stocks also underperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 19,099.6, down by 20.35 points and 0.11% lower.

- In the last 1 Week: 1.15%

- In the last 1 Month: 1.4%

- In the last 6 Months: 11.75%

- In the last 1 Year: 27.66%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Bajaj Auto (up 4.97%), Coal India (up 1.89%), Tata Motors (up 1.56%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.43%), and Bharti Airtel (up 1.37%). Conversely, the top losers in the Nifty index were Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 1.68%), Wipro (down 1.27%), Divis Laboratories (down 1.13%), LTI Mindtree (down 1.10%), and Asian Paints (down 1.00%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 50,985.7 with an intraday high of 51,117.85 and a low of 50,856.7. The Bank Nifty performance has been as follows:

- In the last 1 Month: -1.65%

- In the last 3 Months: 4.42%

- In the last 1 Year: 14.49%

Here is the list of stocks that were the top gainers and losers during the trading session on 23 August 2024:

Top Gainers: Tata Motors (up 1.53%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.44%), Bharti Airtel (up 1.33%), ICICI Bank (up 1.05%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 0.97%)

Top Losers: Wipro (down 1.23%), Tech Mahindra (down 1.17%), Asian Paints (down 0.98%), Titan Company (down 0.97%), Infosys (down 0.94%)

Top Gainers: Bajaj Auto (up 4.97%), Coal India (up 1.89%), Tata Motors (up 1.56%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.43%), Bharti Airtel (up 1.37%)

Top Losers: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 1.68%), Wipro (down 1.27%), Divis Laboratories (down 1.13%), LTI Mindtree (down 1.10%), Asian Paints (down 1.00%)

Top Gainers: Dixon Technologies (India), Escorts Kubota, Suzlon Energy, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Aurobindo Pharma

Top Losers: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial, Petronet LNG, Vodafone Idea, Mphasis, Tube Investments Of India

Top Gainers: Himadri Speciality Chemical, Central Depository Service India, Apar Industries, Radico Khaitan, HFCL

Top Losers: Great Eastern Shipping Company, Triveni Turbines, Indian Energy Exchange, Alok Industries, Praj Industries

Top Gainers: FSN E-Commerce Ventures (up 7.84%), Elgi Equipments (up 7.25%), Interglobe Aviation (up 5.16%), Bajaj Auto (up 4.96%), Apar Industries (up 4.94%)

Top Losers: Macrotech Developers (down 4.89%), Varroc Engineering (down 4.46%), Deepak Nitrite (down 4.38%), Prince Pipes & Fittings (down 4.25%), Godfrey Phillips India (down 4.13%)

Top Gainers: Himadri Speciality Chemical (up 8.99%), Central Depository Service India (up 8.24%), FSN E-Commerce Ventures (up 7.77%), Doms Industries (up 7.57%), Elgi Equipments (up 7.00%)