Top Gainers and Losers Today : **The Top Gainers And Losers Today:**

The Nifty index concluded the trading session at 23,587.5, reflecting an increase of 0.7%. During the course of the day, the Nifty reached a high of 23,869.55 and a low of 23,647.2. Meanwhile, the Sensex traded within the range of 78,918.12 and 78,189.19, ultimately closing 0.64% higher at 78,041.59, which is 498.58 points above the opening price.

The Midcap index underperformed relative to the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Midcap 50 closed with a gain of only 0.47%. Small cap stocks also lagged behind, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 18,714.3, down by 26.5 points or 0.14%.

The Nifty 50 has exhibited varying returns over different time periods, as follows:

- In the last week: -3.67%

- In the last month: -1.9%

- In the last three months: -8.39%

- In the last six months: 0.95%

- In the last year: 10.82%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index included JSW Steel (up 2.15%), ITC (up 2.07%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.85%), Indusind Bank (up 1.75%), and Trent (up 1.68%). Conversely, the top losers in the Nifty index were Hero Motocorp (down 1.55%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 0.73%), Nestle India (down 0.55%), HCL Technologies (down 0.44%), and Bajaj Finserv (down 0.40%).

The Bank Nifty concluded the day at 50,759.2, having recorded an intraday high of 51,417.35 and a low of 51,030.4. The performance of the Bank Nifty over various periods is as follows:

- In the last week: -4.19%

- In the last month: -1.67%

- In the last three months: -5.12%

- In the last six months: -0.71%

- In the last year: 7.57%

Here is the list of stocks that emerged as the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on December 23, 2024:

Sensex:

**Top Gainers:** ITC (up 2.07%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.68%), HDFC Bank (up 1.63%), Indusind Bank (up 1.58%), Reliance Industries (up 1.33%)

**Top Losers:** Maruti Suzuki India (down 0.89%), Nestle India (down 0.55%), HCL Technologies (down 0.52%), Bajaj Finserv (down 0.32%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.27%)

Nifty:

**Top Gainers:** JSW Steel (up 2.15%), ITC (up 2.07%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.85%), Indusind Bank (up 1.75%), Trent (up 1.68%)

**Top Losers:** Hero Motocorp (down 1.55%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 0.73%), Nestle India (down 0.55%), HCL Technologies (down 0.44%), Bajaj Finserv (down 0.40%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

**Top Gainers:** Sundaram Finance, Steel Authority Of India, Phoenix Mills, Au Small Finance Bank, ACC

**Top Losers:** KPIT Technologies, Max Healthcare Institute, Supreme Industries, APL Apollo Tubes, Colgate Palmolive India

Nifty Small Cap 100:

**Top Gainers:** NMDC Steel, Affle India, Raymond, Ramkrishna Forgings, Apar Industries

**Top Losers:** Great Eastern Shipping Company, Titagarh Rail Systems, Shyam Metalics & Energy, Data Patterns India, PNB Housing Finance

BSE:

**Top Gainers:** India Cements (up 8.01%), Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy (up 5.31%), Avanti Feeds (up 5.17%), Torrent Power (up 5.09%), Caplin Point Laboratories (up 4.74%)

**Top Losers:** K P R Mill (down 6.08%), The New India Assurance Company (down 5.67%), Achyut Healthcare (down 4.76%), Eid Parry India (down 4.64%), Whirlpool Of India (down 4.53%)

NSE:

**Top Gainers:** ADANI WILMAR (up 8.58%), India Cements (up 7.99%), Mankind Pharma (up 6.89%), Sundaram Finance (up 5.64%), Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy (up 5.51%)

**Top Losers:** Doms Industries (down 9.14%), K P R Mill (down 6.63%), Safari Industries India (down 5.61%), The New India Assurance Company (down 5.53%), Suven Pharmaceuticals (down 4.64%).