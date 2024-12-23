Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Top Gainers and Losers today on 23 December, 2024: JSW Steel, ITC, Hero Motocorp, Maruti Suzuki India among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers today on 23 December, 2024: JSW Steel, ITC, Hero Motocorp, Maruti Suzuki India among most active stocks; Check full list here

Livemint

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 498.58 points, or 0.64, to settle at 78041.59, while the Nifty gained 165.95 points, or 0.7, to close at 23587.5.

Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : **The Top Gainers And Losers Today:**

The Nifty index concluded the trading session at 23,587.5, reflecting an increase of 0.7%. During the course of the day, the Nifty reached a high of 23,869.55 and a low of 23,647.2. Meanwhile, the Sensex traded within the range of 78,918.12 and 78,189.19, ultimately closing 0.64% higher at 78,041.59, which is 498.58 points above the opening price.

The Midcap index underperformed relative to the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Midcap 50 closed with a gain of only 0.47%. Small cap stocks also lagged behind, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 18,714.3, down by 26.5 points or 0.14%.

The Nifty 50 has exhibited varying returns over different time periods, as follows:

- In the last week: -3.67%

- In the last month: -1.9%

- In the last three months: -8.39%

- In the last six months: 0.95%

- In the last year: 10.82%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index included JSW Steel (up 2.15%), ITC (up 2.07%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.85%), Indusind Bank (up 1.75%), and Trent (up 1.68%). Conversely, the top losers in the Nifty index were Hero Motocorp (down 1.55%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 0.73%), Nestle India (down 0.55%), HCL Technologies (down 0.44%), and Bajaj Finserv (down 0.40%).

The Bank Nifty concluded the day at 50,759.2, having recorded an intraday high of 51,417.35 and a low of 51,030.4. The performance of the Bank Nifty over various periods is as follows:

- In the last week: -4.19%

- In the last month: -1.67%

- In the last three months: -5.12%

- In the last six months: -0.71%

- In the last year: 7.57%

Here is the list of stocks that emerged as the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on December 23, 2024:

Sensex:

**Top Gainers:** ITC (up 2.07%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.68%), HDFC Bank (up 1.63%), Indusind Bank (up 1.58%), Reliance Industries (up 1.33%)

**Top Losers:** Maruti Suzuki India (down 0.89%), Nestle India (down 0.55%), HCL Technologies (down 0.52%), Bajaj Finserv (down 0.32%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.27%)

Nifty:

**Top Gainers:** JSW Steel (up 2.15%), ITC (up 2.07%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.85%), Indusind Bank (up 1.75%), Trent (up 1.68%)

**Top Losers:** Hero Motocorp (down 1.55%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 0.73%), Nestle India (down 0.55%), HCL Technologies (down 0.44%), Bajaj Finserv (down 0.40%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

**Top Gainers:** Sundaram Finance, Steel Authority Of India, Phoenix Mills, Au Small Finance Bank, ACC

**Top Losers:** KPIT Technologies, Max Healthcare Institute, Supreme Industries, APL Apollo Tubes, Colgate Palmolive India

Nifty Small Cap 100:

**Top Gainers:** NMDC Steel, Affle India, Raymond, Ramkrishna Forgings, Apar Industries

**Top Losers:** Great Eastern Shipping Company, Titagarh Rail Systems, Shyam Metalics & Energy, Data Patterns India, PNB Housing Finance

BSE:

**Top Gainers:** India Cements (up 8.01%), Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy (up 5.31%), Avanti Feeds (up 5.17%), Torrent Power (up 5.09%), Caplin Point Laboratories (up 4.74%)

**Top Losers:** K P R Mill (down 6.08%), The New India Assurance Company (down 5.67%), Achyut Healthcare (down 4.76%), Eid Parry India (down 4.64%), Whirlpool Of India (down 4.53%)

NSE:

**Top Gainers:** ADANI WILMAR (up 8.58%), India Cements (up 7.99%), Mankind Pharma (up 6.89%), Sundaram Finance (up 5.64%), Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy (up 5.51%)

**Top Losers:** Doms Industries (down 9.14%), K P R Mill (down 6.63%), Safari Industries India (down 5.61%), The New India Assurance Company (down 5.53%), Suven Pharmaceuticals (down 4.64%).

This report is based on data up to October 2023.

