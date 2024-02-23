Top Gainers and Losers today on 23 February, 2024: Bajaj Finserve, SBI Life Insurance Company, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, HCL Technologies among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 22217.45, experiencing a slight decrease of 0.02% during the trading session. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22297.5 and a low of 22186.1. Similarly, the Sensex traded between 73413.93 and 73022.0, ultimately closing 0.02% down at 73158.24, which was 15.44 points below the opening price.

In comparison to the Nifty 50, the Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed, closing 0.72% higher. Additionally, the Nifty small cap 100 also outperformed the Nifty 50, ending at 16114.45, up by 60.75 points and 0.38% higher.

The Nifty 50 has shown positive returns over various time periods: 0.78% in the last 1 week, 4.59% in the last 1 month, 12.18% in the last 3 months, 14.24% in the last 6 months, and 26.85% in the last 1 year.

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Bajaj Finserve (up 1.51%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 1.29%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (up 1.23%), Titan Company (up 1.09%), and HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 1.05%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 1.27%), HCL Technologies (down 1.22%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 1.05%), Asian Paints (down 1.04%), and JSW Steel (down 0.92%).

The bank nifty ended at 46919.8, reaching an intraday high of 47245.35 and a low of 46723.15. The performance of the bank nifty over different time periods is as follows: 0.94% in the last 1 week, 4.01% in the last 1 month, 7.44% in the last 3 months, 5.26% in the last 6 months, and 17.05% in the last 1 year.

Moving on to the stock market, the Sensex top gainers during the trading session on 23rd February 2024 were Bajaj Finserve (up 1.43%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.13%), Titan Company (up 1.08%), Wipro (up 0.90%), and Reliance Industries (up 0.78%). The top losers in the Sensex were HCL Technologies (down 1.25%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 1.17%), Asian Paints (down 1.12%), State Bank Of India (down 0.86%), and Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.84%).

Similarly, in the Nifty index, the top gainers were Bajaj Finserve (up 1.51%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 1.29%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (up 1.23%), Titan Company (up 1.09%), and HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 1.05%). The top losers in the Nifty index were Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 1.27%), HCL Technologies (down 1.22%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 1.05%), Asian Paints (down 1.04%), and JSW Steel (down 0.92%).

In the Nifty MidCap 50, the top gainers were Vodafone Idea, Indus Towers, Astral, Godrej Properties, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises. The top losers in this index were Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Max Financial Services, United Breweries, Steel Authority Of India, and Abbott India.

In the Nifty Small Cap 100, the top gainers were Intellect Design Arena, Data Patterns India, Welspun Living, Computer Age Management Services, and BSE. The top losers in this index were Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals, Indian Overseas Bank, HFCL, UCO Bank, and PNB Housing Finance.

In the BSE, the top gainers were Indiabulls Housing Finance (up 9.64%), Adani Wilmar (up 8.41%), Vodafone Idea (up 7.80%), Indus Towers (up 7.11%), and Intellect Design Arena (up 6.63%). The top losers in the BSE were Teamlease Services (down 3.77%), Yes Bank (down 3.42%), Ratnamani Metals & Tubes (down 3.01%), Westlife Development (down 2.90%), and Sterlite Technologies (down 2.71%).

Lastly, in the NSE, the top gainers were Usha Martin (up 9.98%), Indiabulls Housing Finance (up 9.67%), Adani Wilmar (up 8.12%), Vodafone Idea (up 7.67%), and Kfin Technologies (up 7.12%). The top losers in the NSE were Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore (down 4.38%), Yes Bank (down 3.50%), Teamlease Services (down 3.49%), Ratnamani Metals & Tubes (down 3.26%), and Olectra Greentech (down 3.20%).

For more information on the top gainers and losers in the BSE and NSE, you can visit the following links: [BSE Top Gainers](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-gainers) and [BSE Top Losers](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-losers), [NSE Top Gainers](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-gainers) and [NSE Top Losers](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-losers).

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!