Top Gainers and Losers today on 23 February, 2024: Bajaj Finserve, SBI Life Insurance Company, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, HCL Technologies among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 15.44 points, or -0.02, to settle at 73158.24, while the Nifty lost 4.75 points, or -0.02, to close at 22217.45.
The Nifty closed at 22217.45, experiencing a slight decrease of 0.02% during the trading session. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22297.5 and a low of 22186.1. Similarly, the Sensex traded between 73413.93 and 73022.0, ultimately closing 0.02% down at 73158.24, which was 15.44 points below the opening price.
