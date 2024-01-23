Top Gainers and Losers today on 23 January, 2024: Cipla, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Indusind Bank, Coal India among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 1053.1 points, or -1.47, to settle at 71423.65, while the Nifty lost 333.0 points, or -1.54, to close at 21571.8.
The Nifty closed at 21571.8, down by 1.54% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty touched a day high of 21750.25 and a low of 21192.6. Similarly, the Sensex traded in the range of 72039.2 and 70234.55 and closed 1.47% down at 71423.65, which was 1053.1 points below the opening price.
