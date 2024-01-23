Hello User
Top Gainers and Losers today on 23 January, 2024: Cipla, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Indusind Bank, Coal India among most active stocks; Check full list here

Livemint

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 1053.1 points, or -1.47, to settle at 71423.65, while the Nifty lost 333.0 points, or -1.54, to close at 21571.8.

Top Gainers and Losers today

The Nifty closed at 21571.8, down by 1.54% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty touched a day high of 21750.25 and a low of 21192.6. Similarly, the Sensex traded in the range of 72039.2 and 70234.55 and closed 1.47% down at 71423.65, which was 1053.1 points below the opening price.

The Midcap index underperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 3.15% down. Additionally, small cap stocks also underperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty small cap 100 ending at 15518.9, down by 445.85 points and 2.87% lower.

Looking at the performance of the Nifty 50 over different time periods, it has given the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: -3.6%

- In the last 1 month: -0.94%

- In the last 3 months: 10.15%

- In the last 6 months: 7.97%

- In the last 1 year: 17.23%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Cipla (up 7.05%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 3.93%), Bharti Airtel (up 3.05%), ICICI Bank (up 2.02%), and Hero Motocorp (up 0.97%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Indusind Bank (down 6.10%), Coal India (down 5.89%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 5.02%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 4.69%), and SBI Life Insurance Company (down 4.62%).

The bank nifty ended at 46058.2, with an intraday high of 46580.3 and a low of 44886.1. The performance of the bank nifty over different time periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -6.42%

- In the last 1 month: -5.64%

- In the last 3 months: 4.36%

- In the last 6 months: -1.94%

- In the last 1 year: 5.17%

Here is the list of stocks that were the top gainers and losers during the trading session on January 23, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 4.05%), Bharti Airtel (up 3.37%), ICICI Bank (up 2.10%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 0.27%), and Bajaj Finserve (up 0.13%)

Top Losers: Indusind Bank (down 5.87%), State Bank Of India (down 4.19%), Hindustan Unilever (down 3.81%), HDFC Bank (down 3.45%), and Bajaj Finance (down 3.16%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Cipla (up 7.05%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 3.93%), Bharti Airtel (up 3.05%), ICICI Bank (up 2.02%), and Hero Motocorp (up 0.97%)

Top Losers: Indusind Bank (down 6.10%), Coal India (down 5.89%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 5.02%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 4.69%), and SBI Life Insurance Company (down 4.62%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Petronet LNG, Persistent Systems, Lupin, Abbott India, and Indus Towers

Top Losers: Oberoi Realty, IDFC First Bank, Aditya Birla Capital, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and Power Finance Corp

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Aegis Logistics, Eid Parry India, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, and Anupam Rasayan India

Top Losers: Rail Vikas Nigam, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Angel One, M M T C, and Jindal Stainless

BSE:

Top Gainers: Cipla (up 7.35%), Petronet LNG (up 5.50%), Persistent Systems (up 4.19%), Garware Technical Fibres (up 4.06%), and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 4.05%)

Top Losers: Rail Vikas Nigam (down 9.91%), Oberoi Realty (down 9.32%), General Insurance Corporation Of India (down 9.25%), Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (down 8.86%), and Indiabulls Housing Finance (down 8.66%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Karur Vysya Bank (up 7.54%), Cipla (up 7.05%), Petronet LNG (up 5.31%), Persistent Systems (up 4.20%), and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 3.93%)

Top Losers: Network 18 Media & Investments (down 9.99%), Rail Vikas Nigam (down 9.86%), General Insurance Corporation Of India (down 9.53%), Oberoi Realty (down 8.94%), and Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (down 8.92%).

Source: [Livemint](https://www.livemint.com)

