Top Gainers and Losers today on 23 January, 2025: Ultratech Cement, Grasim Industries, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Kotak Mahindra Bank among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : **Top Gainers And Losers Today:**

The Nifty index concluded the trading session at 23155.35, reflecting an increase of 0.22%. During the trading day, the index reached a high of 23270.8 and a low of 23090.65. Concurrently, the Sensex fluctuated between 76743.54 and 76202.12, ultimately closing at 76404.99, which represents a 0.15% rise and is 115.39 points above its opening price.

The Midcap index exhibited superior performance compared to the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Midcap 50 closed 1.58% higher. Additionally, small-cap stocks also outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 17172.55, marking an increase of 192.0 points or 1.12%.

The Nifty 50 has recorded the following returns:

- In the last 1 Week: -0.47%

- In the last 1 Month: -2.32%

- In the last 3 Months: -5.05%

- In the last 6 Months: -5.21%

- In the last 1 Year: 9.25%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The leading gainers in the Nifty index included Ultratech Cement (up 6.80%), Grasim Industries (up 3.06%), Wipro (up 2.78%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.21%), and Shriram Finance (up 2.15%). Conversely, the top losers were Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 2.29%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 1.18%), HCL Technologies (down 1.13%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 1.08%), and Reliance Industries (down 1.05%). The Bank Nifty concluded at 48724.4, having reached an intraday high of 48892.7 and a low of 48493.0. The performance of the Bank Nifty is summarized below:

- In the last 1 Week: -1.39%

- In the last 1 Month: -5.3%

- In the last 3 Months: -5.16%

- In the last 6 Months: -6.15%

- In the last 1 Year: 7.95%

Here is the list of stocks that were the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on January 23, 2025:

Sensex:

**Top Gainers:** Ultratech Cement (up 6.81%), Wipro (up 2.78%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.03%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 2.01%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.86%)

**Top Losers:** Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 1.19%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 1.18%), HCL Technologies (down 1.06%), Reliance Industries (down 1.05%), State Bank Of India (down 0.97%)

Nifty:

**Top Gainers:** Ultratech Cement (up 6.80%), Grasim Industries (up 3.06%), Wipro (up 2.78%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.21%), Shriram Finance (up 2.15%)

**Top Losers:** Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 2.29%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 1.18%), HCL Technologies (down 1.13%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 1.08%), Reliance Industries (down 1.05%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

**Top Gainers:** Dixon Technologies (India), Oracle Financial Services Software, Phoenix Mills, PB Fintech, Aurobindo Pharma

**Top Losers:** Au Small Finance Bank, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Tata Communications, Suzlon Energy, CG Power & Industrial Solutions

Nifty Small Cap 100:

**Top Gainers:** Amber Enterprises India, Sonata Software, Aditya Birla Real Estate, Birlasoft, Redington India

**Top Losers:** Ramkrishna Forgings, PNB Housing Finance, Indiamart Intermesh, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, Raymond

BSE:

**Top Gainers:** KEI Industries (up 7.89%), Amber Enterprises India (up 7.79%), Sonata Software (up 7.09%), Ultratech Cement (up 6.81%), BHARAT DYNAMICS (up 6.20%)

**Top Losers:** Focus Business Solution (down 5.00%), Vardhaman Textiles (down 4.88%), Alembic Pharmaceuticals (down 4.15%), Achyut Healthcare (down 3.94%), Au Small Finance Bank (down 3.71%)

NSE:

**Top Gainers:** KEI Industries (up 8.55%), Amber Enterprises India (up 7.71%), Ultratech Cement (up 6.80%), Sonata Software (up 6.19%), BHARAT DYNAMICS (up 6.05%)

**Top Losers:** Vardhaman Textiles (down 4.70%), Ramkrishna Forgings (down 4.58%), Inox Wind (down 4.35%), Alembic Pharmaceuticals (down 4.01%), Au Small Finance Bank (down 3.64%).

This report is based on data available until October 2023.