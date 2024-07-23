Top Gainers and Losers today on 23 July, 2024: Titan Company, ITC, Shriram Finance, Larsen & Toubro among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 73.04 points, or -0.09, to settle at 80502.08, while the Nifty lost 30.2 points, or -0.12, to close at 24509.25.

Livemint
Published23 Jul 2024, 04:03 PM IST
Trade Now
Top Gainers and Losers today
Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty index closed at 24509.25, down by 0.12%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 24582.55 and a low of 24074.2. The Sensex traded between 80766.41 and 79224.32, closing 0.09% down at 80502.08, which was 73.04 points below the opening price.

The Midcap index underperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 0.15% down. Small cap stocks also underperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty small cap 100 ending at 18563.05, down by 162.55 points and 0.88% lower.

The Nifty 50 has shown the following returns:

- In the last 1 Week: -0.62%

- In the last 1 Month: 3.92%

- In the last 3 Months: 9.36%

- In the last 6 Months: 15.17%

- In the last 1 Year: 24.34%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Titan Company (up 6.53%), ITC (up 5.50%), Tata Consumer (up 4.32%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 2.73%), and NTPC (up 2.40%). The top losers in the Nifty index were Shriram Finance (down 3.12%), Larsen & Toubro (down 3.11%), Hindalco Industries (down 2.80%), Bajaj Finance (down 2.28%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 2.07%).

The bank nifty ended at 52280.4, with an intraday high of 52547.55 and a low of 51342.65. The bank nifty's performance in the past durations is as follows:

- In the last 1 Week: -1.22%

- In the last 1 Month: 0.1%

- In the last 3 Months: 7.89%

- In the last 6 Months: 14.97%

- In the last 1 Year: 12.7%

Here is the list of stocks that were the top gainers and losers during the trading session on 23 Jul, 2024:

Sensex Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Titan Company (up 6.63%), ITC (up 5.52%), NTPC (up 2.36%), Infosys (up 1.46%), HCL Technologies (up 1.28%)

Top Losers: Larsen & Toubro (down 3.10%), Bajaj Finance (down 2.18%), State Bank Of India (down 1.65%), Axis Bank (down 1.62%), HDFC Bank (down 1.39%)

Nifty Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Titan Company (up 6.53%), ITC (up 5.50%), Tata Consumer (up 4.32%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 2.73%), NTPC (up 2.40%)

Top Losers: Shriram Finance (down 3.12%), Larsen & Toubro (down 3.11%), Hindalco Industries (down 2.80%), Bajaj Finance (down 2.28%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 2.07%)

Nifty MidCap 50 Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Suzlon Energy, Indus Towers, Escorts Kubota, Federal Bank, L&T Technology Services

Top Losers: Vodafone Idea, Dixon Technologies (India), Oberoi Realty, Godrej Properties, Yes Bank

Nifty Small Cap 100 Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: NCC, Angel Broking, Piramal Pharma, Sonata Software, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India

Top Losers: IRCON International, Manappuram Finance, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, RITES

BSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Network 18 Media & Investments (up 9.22%), Asahi India Glass (up 8.56%), Borosil Renewables (up 8.22%), NCC (up 6.67%), Titan Company (up 6.63%)

Top Losers: IRCON International (down 7.99%), Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertil (down 7.49%), The New India Assurance Company (down 5.79%), Manappuram Finance (down 5.62%), Rail Vikas Nigam (down 5.33%)

NSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Network 18 Media & Investments (up 9.25%), CE Info Systems (up 8.69%), Asahi India Glass (up 8.03%), Borosil Renewables (up 7.96%), Sundaram Finance (up 7.55%)

Top Losers: IRCON International (down 8.06%), Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertil (down 7.46%), Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan (down 6.28%), Railtel Corporation Of India (down 6.21%), Manappuram Finance (down 5.83%).

Source: [LiveMint](https://www.livemint.com/market/)

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
3.4 M

1 of 7Read Full Story
100

2 of 7Read Full Story
51.25%

3 of 7Read Full Story
2

4 of 7Read Full Story
23%

5 of 7Read Full Story
$1.2 B

6 of 7Read Full Story
$50 M

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:23 Jul 2024, 04:03 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsTop Gainers and Losers today on 23 July, 2024: Titan Company, ITC, Shriram Finance, Larsen & Toubro among most active stocks; Check full list here

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

301.50
03:56 PM | 23 JUL 2024
-11.1 (-3.55%)

Tata Steel

160.05
03:58 PM | 23 JUL 2024
-0.3 (-0.19%)

Tata Power

416.35
03:58 PM | 23 JUL 2024
-7.9 (-1.86%)

NTPC

382.35
03:58 PM | 23 JUL 2024
8.8 (2.36%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Asahi India Glass

699.50
03:29 PM | 23 JUL 2024
55.15 (8.56%)

CE Info Systems

2,455.50
03:49 PM | 23 JUL 2024
193.45 (8.55%)

Borosil Renewables

518.25
03:49 PM | 23 JUL 2024
39.35 (8.22%)

NCC

337.60
03:52 PM | 23 JUL 2024
21.1 (6.67%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,195.00-315.00
    Chennai
    75,122.00-535.00
    Delhi
    75,048.00-169.00
    Kolkata
    75,561.00417.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue