Top Gainers and Losers today on 23 July, 2024: Titan Company, ITC, Shriram Finance, Larsen & Toubro among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty index closed at 24509.25, down by 0.12%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 24582.55 and a low of 24074.2. The Sensex traded between 80766.41 and 79224.32, closing 0.09% down at 80502.08, which was 73.04 points below the opening price.

The Midcap index underperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 0.15% down. Small cap stocks also underperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty small cap 100 ending at 18563.05, down by 162.55 points and 0.88% lower.

The Nifty 50 has shown the following returns:

- In the last 1 Week: -0.62%

- In the last 1 Month: 3.92%

- In the last 3 Months: 9.36%

- In the last 6 Months: 15.17%

- In the last 1 Year: 24.34%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Titan Company (up 6.53%), ITC (up 5.50%), Tata Consumer (up 4.32%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 2.73%), and NTPC (up 2.40%). The top losers in the Nifty index were Shriram Finance (down 3.12%), Larsen & Toubro (down 3.11%), Hindalco Industries (down 2.80%), Bajaj Finance (down 2.28%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 2.07%).

The bank nifty ended at 52280.4, with an intraday high of 52547.55 and a low of 51342.65. The bank nifty's performance in the past durations is as follows:

- In the last 1 Week: -1.22%

- In the last 1 Month: 0.1%

- In the last 3 Months: 7.89%

- In the last 6 Months: 14.97%

- In the last 1 Year: 12.7%

Here is the list of stocks that were the top gainers and losers during the trading session on 23 Jul, 2024:

Sensex Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Titan Company (up 6.63%), ITC (up 5.52%), NTPC (up 2.36%), Infosys (up 1.46%), HCL Technologies (up 1.28%)

Top Losers: Larsen & Toubro (down 3.10%), Bajaj Finance (down 2.18%), State Bank Of India (down 1.65%), Axis Bank (down 1.62%), HDFC Bank (down 1.39%)

Nifty Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Titan Company (up 6.53%), ITC (up 5.50%), Tata Consumer (up 4.32%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 2.73%), NTPC (up 2.40%)

Top Losers: Shriram Finance (down 3.12%), Larsen & Toubro (down 3.11%), Hindalco Industries (down 2.80%), Bajaj Finance (down 2.28%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 2.07%)

Nifty MidCap 50 Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Suzlon Energy, Indus Towers, Escorts Kubota, Federal Bank, L&T Technology Services

Top Losers: Vodafone Idea, Dixon Technologies (India), Oberoi Realty, Godrej Properties, Yes Bank

Nifty Small Cap 100 Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: NCC, Angel Broking, Piramal Pharma, Sonata Software, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India

Top Losers: IRCON International, Manappuram Finance, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, RITES

BSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Network 18 Media & Investments (up 9.22%), Asahi India Glass (up 8.56%), Borosil Renewables (up 8.22%), NCC (up 6.67%), Titan Company (up 6.63%)

Top Losers: IRCON International (down 7.99%), Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertil (down 7.49%), The New India Assurance Company (down 5.79%), Manappuram Finance (down 5.62%), Rail Vikas Nigam (down 5.33%)

NSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Network 18 Media & Investments (up 9.25%), CE Info Systems (up 8.69%), Asahi India Glass (up 8.03%), Borosil Renewables (up 7.96%), Sundaram Finance (up 7.55%)

Top Losers: IRCON International (down 8.06%), Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertil (down 7.46%), Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan (down 6.28%), Railtel Corporation Of India (down 6.21%), Manappuram Finance (down 5.83%).