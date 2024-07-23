Top Gainers and Losers today on 23 July, 2024: Titan Company, ITC, Shriram Finance, Larsen & Toubro among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty index closed at 24509.25, down by 0.12%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 24582.55 and a low of 24074.2. The Sensex traded between 80766.41 and 79224.32, closing 0.09% down at 80502.08, which was 73.04 points below the opening price.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
The Midcap index underperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 0.15% down. Small cap stocks also underperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty small cap 100 ending at 18563.05, down by 162.55 points and 0.88% lower.
The Nifty 50 has shown the following returns:
- In the last 1 Week: -0.62%
- In the last 1 Month: 3.92%
- In the last 3 Months: 9.36%
- In the last 6 Months: 15.17%
- In the last 1 Year: 24.34%
Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today
The top gainers in the Nifty index were Titan Company (up 6.53%), ITC (up 5.50%), Tata Consumer (up 4.32%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 2.73%), and NTPC (up 2.40%). The top losers in the Nifty index were Shriram Finance (down 3.12%), Larsen & Toubro (down 3.11%), Hindalco Industries (down 2.80%), Bajaj Finance (down 2.28%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 2.07%).
The bank nifty ended at 52280.4, with an intraday high of 52547.55 and a low of 51342.65. The bank nifty's performance in the past durations is as follows:
- In the last 1 Week: -1.22%
- In the last 1 Month: 0.1%
- In the last 3 Months: 7.89%
- In the last 6 Months: 14.97%
- In the last 1 Year: 12.7%
Here is the list of stocks that were the top gainers and losers during the trading session on 23 Jul, 2024:
Sensex Top Gainers And Losers Today
Top Gainers: Titan Company (up 6.63%), ITC (up 5.52%), NTPC (up 2.36%), Infosys (up 1.46%), HCL Technologies (up 1.28%)
Top Losers: Larsen & Toubro (down 3.10%), Bajaj Finance (down 2.18%), State Bank Of India (down 1.65%), Axis Bank (down 1.62%), HDFC Bank (down 1.39%)
Nifty Top Gainers And Losers Today
Top Gainers: Titan Company (up 6.53%), ITC (up 5.50%), Tata Consumer (up 4.32%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 2.73%), NTPC (up 2.40%)
Top Losers: Shriram Finance (down 3.12%), Larsen & Toubro (down 3.11%), Hindalco Industries (down 2.80%), Bajaj Finance (down 2.28%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 2.07%)
Nifty MidCap 50 Top Gainers And Losers Today
Top Gainers: Suzlon Energy, Indus Towers, Escorts Kubota, Federal Bank, L&T Technology Services
Top Losers: Vodafone Idea, Dixon Technologies (India), Oberoi Realty, Godrej Properties, Yes Bank
Nifty Small Cap 100 Top Gainers And Losers Today
Top Gainers: NCC, Angel Broking, Piramal Pharma, Sonata Software, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India
Top Losers: IRCON International, Manappuram Finance, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, RITES
BSE Top Gainers And Losers Today
Top Gainers: Network 18 Media & Investments (up 9.22%), Asahi India Glass (up 8.56%), Borosil Renewables (up 8.22%), NCC (up 6.67%), Titan Company (up 6.63%)
Top Losers: IRCON International (down 7.99%), Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertil (down 7.49%), The New India Assurance Company (down 5.79%), Manappuram Finance (down 5.62%), Rail Vikas Nigam (down 5.33%)
NSE Top Gainers And Losers Today
Top Gainers: Network 18 Media & Investments (up 9.25%), CE Info Systems (up 8.69%), Asahi India Glass (up 8.03%), Borosil Renewables (up 7.96%), Sundaram Finance (up 7.55%)
Top Losers: IRCON International (down 8.06%), Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertil (down 7.46%), Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan (down 6.28%), Railtel Corporation Of India (down 6.21%), Manappuram Finance (down 5.83%).
Source: [LiveMint](https://www.livemint.com/market/)