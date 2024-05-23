Top Gainers and Losers today on 23 May, 2024: Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Power Grid Corporation Of India among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty closed at 22597.8, up by 1.64% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22993.6 and a low of 22577.45. The Sensex traded between 75499.91 and 74158.35, closing 1.61% higher at 74221.06, which was 1196.98 points above the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.4% higher, underperforming the Nifty 50. Similarly, the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 16880.5, up by 31.4 points and 0.19% higher compared to the Nifty 50.

The Nifty 50 has shown the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 2.56%

- In the last 1 month: 2.73%

- In the last 3 months: 3.45%

- In the last 6 months: 16.04%

- In the last 1 year: 25.24%

In the Nifty index, the top gainers today were Adani Enterprises (up 7.84%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 4.73%), Larsen & Toubro (up 3.60%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 3.50%), and Axis Bank (up 3.49%). On the other hand, the top losers were Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 2.87%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 1.80%), Hindalco Industries (down 1.13%), Coal India (down 0.88%), and NTPC (down 0.41%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 47781.95, with an intraday high of 48829.7 and a low of 47873.15. The Bank Nifty has shown the following performance:

- In the last 1 week: 1.72%

- In the last 1 month: 1.74%

- In the last 3 months: 4.26%

- In the last 6 months: 11.99%

- In the last 1 year: 11.03%

In the Sensex, the top gainers today were Larsen & Toubro (up 3.64%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 3.55%), Axis Bank (up 3.30%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 2.82%), and Ultratech Cement (up 2.74%). The top losers were Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 2.94%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 1.86%), and NTPC (down 0.43%).

In the Nifty MidCap 50, the top gainers were Suzlon Energy, Vodafone Idea, Tube Investments Of India, Coforge, and ACC. The top losers were Lupin, Max Healthcare Institute, NMDC, Page Industries, and Balkrishna Industries.

In the Nifty Small Cap 100, the top gainers were Baheti Recycling Industries, PNB Housing Finance, Nippon Life, Madhusudan Masala, and Birlasoft. The top losers were National Aluminium Company, Graphite India, Rox Hi Tech, Foce India, and HFCL.

In the BSE, the top gainers were Rail Vikas Nigam, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Adani Enterprises, Hitachi Energy India, and PNB Housing Finance. The top losers were Star Cement, GMM Pfaudler, Deepak Nitrite, Lupin, and Hindustan Zinc.

In the NSE, the top gainers were Baheti Recycling Industries, Uno Minda, Rail Vikas Nigam, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, and Adani Enterprises. The top losers were AJOONI BIOTECH RTS, GMM Pfaudler, Deepak Nitrite, Pritika Engineering Components, and Viviana Power Tech.

For more information on the top gainers and losers in the BSE and NSE, you can refer to the following links: [BSE Top Gainers](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-gainers) and [BSE Top Losers](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-losers), [NSE Top Gainers](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-gainers), and [NSE Top Losers](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-losers).

