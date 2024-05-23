Top Gainers and Losers today on 23 May, 2024: Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Power Grid Corporation Of India among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 1196.98 points, or 1.61, to settle at 74221.06, while the Nifty gained 369.85 points, or 1.64, to close at 22597.8.
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty closed at 22597.8, up by 1.64% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22993.6 and a low of 22577.45. The Sensex traded between 75499.91 and 74158.35, closing 1.61% higher at 74221.06, which was 1196.98 points above the opening price.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started