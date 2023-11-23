Top gainers and losers today on 23 November, 2023: Hero Motocorp, Bajaj Auto, Cipla, Ultratech Cement among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 5.43 points, or -0.01, to settle at 66023.24, while the Nifty lost 9.85 points, or -0.05, to close at 19811.85.
The Nifty closed at 19,811.85, down by 0.05%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 19,875.15 and a low of 19,786.75. The Sensex traded between the range of 66,235.24 and 65,980.5 before closing down by 0.01% at 66,023.24, which was 5.43 points below the opening price.
